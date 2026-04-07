A heavy rainstorm ripped off the roof of the Kugbo bus terminal, causing severe damage and gridlock along the Abuja–Keffi highway

FCTA spokesperson Lere Olayinka confirmed no casualties and said Minister Nyesom Wike ordered immediate deployment of security and repairs

Motorists were stranded for hours as debris blocked the road while scavengers carted away materials from the damaged facility

FCT, Abuja - A heavy rainstorm swept through parts of Abuja on Tuesday afternoon, April 7, tearing apart sections of the Kugbo bus terminal and leaving the newly built facility badly damaged.

The storm, which began around 3:30 pm, ripped off a significant portion of the terminal’s roof, scattering debris across the Kugbo axis of the Abuja–Keffi highway and triggering a major traffic standstill on both sides of the road.

Video: Nigerians React As Rainstorm Destroys Wike's Multi-Billion Naira Bus Terminal in Abuja

Source: Twitter

The terminal is one of several transport projects approved by the Federal Executive Council in May 2024 under a N96 billion plan, with N51 billion earmarked specifically for bus terminals and related infrastructure in Wike-led the Federal Capital Territory, The Cable reported.

Abuja: Traffic paralysed as debris blocks major highway

Motorists and commuters were left stranded for hours as roofing materials and other debris littered the busy dual carriageway, bringing movement to a halt.

Eyewitnesses described scenes of confusion as drivers attempted to navigate blocked lanes, with some resorting to driving against traffic, worsening the congestion.

Emergency responders and traffic officials were deployed to the area but struggled to restore order due to the volume of wreckage and the influx of vehicles.

FCTA orders immediate response to damage

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) confirmed the incident and assured residents that urgent steps were being taken to address the situation.

In a statement issued by the Minister’s spokesperson, Lere Olayinka, the administration disclosed that the windstorm also affected nearby infrastructure.

“The windstorm, which occured during a heavy rainfall a few hours ago, also caused a minor damage to the Nyanya pedestrian bridge and some buildings in the area. From preliminary reports, no one was injured, and no vehicle was damaged.

“To prevent breakdown of law and order, as well as free flow of traffic, the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, has directed that security men be deployed to the scene, while immediate action will be taken towards fixing the damages caused by the windstorm”.

Facility yet to commence operations before incident

The Kugbo terminal, inaugurated in June 2025 as part of a network of modern transport hubs aimed at easing commuting within Abuja, had yet to begin full operations at the time of the incident.

Plans were reportedly underway to hand over the facility to a private operator for efficient management before the storm struck.

Residents react as scavengers swarm scene

As the situation unfolded, residents and commuters watched in disbelief as the storm dismantled parts of the structure.

Eyewitnesses also reported that scavengers moved into the area during the downpour, collecting dislodged roofing sheets and other materials scattered across the road.

Nigerians React As Rainstorm Destroys Wike's Multi-Billion Naira Bus Terminal in Abuja

Source: Twitter

The development has since sparked reactions among Nigerians, particularly on social media, where many questioned the durability of the structure and the quality of work on the high-value project.

isaacfayoseoriginal_ said:

"Newly constructed Kugbo bus terminal after one rain fall See, wike poor work Happening now all roads blocked See 30 billion naira bus terminal oooooo."

happiokos_comedy said:

"Another billions loading for renovation."

See the video here:

Wike orders demolition of houses in Abuja

Legit.ng previously reported that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has ordered the demolition of an estate in the Guzape area of the nation’s capital. Wike explained that the estate was illegally built on a green area without approval from the government.

The minister added that the land was initially allocated for Park and Recreation but was converted into residential without approval.

Wike gave the order during a routine inspection of ongoing projects in Abuja on Monday, March 16, 2026.

Source: Legit.ng