Tajudeen Baruwa, NURTW presidential contender, was arrested by police after leading his faction to take over the National Secretariat in Abuja from MC Oluomo

The National Industrial Court, led by Hon. O.O. Oyewumi, and the Court of Appeal affirmed Baruwa as the legitimate president of NURTW

Suleiman Musa, General Secretary of NURTW, confirmed the union resumed office in line with court orders despite resistance from the opposing faction

Tajudeen Baruwa, a contender for the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), has been arrested by police.

This is coming after he led members of his faction to take control of the union’s National Secretariat in Abuja, dislodging Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

Police Arrest Police Baruwa After Forceful Takeover of NURTW Secretariat from MC Oluomo

Source: Twitter

The takeover followed a ruling by the National Industrial Court ordering MC Oluomo to vacate the office of NURTW President and recognising Baruwa as the legitimate leader of the union. The ruling was delivered on 12 March.

Speaking to journalists at the secretariat, Baruwa said,

“Their body language has not been encouraging despite repeated assurance that we are not going back to foment any trouble as we are a law-abiding union whose only mission is to get back what belonged to us. But today, as you can see, we are taking over in a peaceful manner, and it is not a forceful takeover but just carrying out the court’s orders.”

Court rulings back Baruwa’s leadership

The leadership crisis comes after years of legal battles. Earlier, the National Industrial Court in suit No. NICN/ABJ/263/2023, delivered by Hon. O.O. Oyewumi, affirmed Baruwa as duly elected President of NURTW. The Court of Appeal also confirmed his presidency in a judgment delivered on 8 November 2024, under appeal CA/ABJ/CV/293/2024.

A three-member appellate panel comprising Justices Hamma Akawu Barka, Nnamdi Dimgba, and Asmau Ojuolape Akanbi dismissed the appeal filed by loyalists of MC Oluomo, ruling that the appeal lacked merit and awarding N100,000 in costs against the appellants.

Baruwa explained the necessity of the action, adding,

“Again, please be aware that our coming here after two years is to occupy our office, having obtained judgments at both the lower court and the Appeal Court, but they refused to obey court orders after waiting for about two years. We decided to resume back at the office today without causing any violence, and here we are. Although the other faction attacked one of our members, who is now in the hospital, the situation is under control. We are still open to reconciliation as we are a lawful organisation and not a troublemaker. No one is above the law.”

General Secretary underscores union’s lawful approach

Suleiman Musa, General Secretary of NURTW, noted that despite several notifications to the police, those occupying the secretariat unlawfully had remained defiant.

“We have notified the police that, on the order of the court, we are coming back to our office today, and we are glad that journalists are here to witness it so that the world will know what is going on here,” he said.

Baruwa, who had opposed Oluomo’s inauguration as union president, reiterated that the takeover was a legal exercise to implement court orders, not an act of aggression.

Legal history and union crisis

The ongoing crisis has seen years of disputes over NURTW leadership, with the courts consistently affirming Baruwa’s legitimacy. The lower court, ruling on 11 March 2024, recognised him as the union’s president, while the appellate court reinforced this decision.

Police Arrest Police Baruwa After Forceful Takeover of NURTW Secretariat from MC Oluomo

Source: Twitter

Appellants in the case included Yasin, Alhaji Tajudeen Agbede, Alhaji Aliyu Ore, Kayode Agbeyangi, Alhaji Alhassan Haruna 313, Aliyu Tanimu, and Alhaji Hakeem Adeosun. Respondents were Baruwa, Bello Adamu, Eugene Job, Danjuma Saidu, Prince Isah Usman, Suleiman Adamu, and Odion Olaye JP.

The recent events mark a dramatic chapter in the NURTW leadership dispute, highlighting the challenges of enforcing court rulings within Nigeria’s powerful transport unions.

Oluomo, Sego's NURTW factions attend K1's party

Legit.ng previously reported that a drama broke out at KWAM 1's New Year All White Party in Lagos.

A video captured the moment chaos erupted at the event when Mustapha Sego's faction members reportedly reacted to KWAM 1's public declaration of MC Oluomo as the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) head.

The short video captured Sego's faction expressing their displeasure as the Fuji star sang on stage.

Source: Legit.ng