Pastor Abraham Olukunle Akinosun, former president of the Christ Apostolic Church, passed away on March 22, 2026, at the age of 81

He had served as the seventh president of the Christ Apostolic Church Nigeria and Overseas between 2012 and 2020

His life journey reflected a transition from skilled trade work to decades of pastoral leadership and theological service

The Christ Apostolic Church has announced the passing of its former president, Pastor Abraham Olukunle Akinosun, who died on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

He was 81.

The church described his death as a transition to glory after decades of devoted service to the faith and the institution.

The Christ Apostolic Church announced the death of former president. Photo: Churchgist

Source: Facebook

A statement released to members and the public confirmed that Akinosun was the seventh president of the church and a respected figure within Nigeria’s Christian community.

According to Eagle Online, he led the Christ Apostolic Church, Nigeria and Overseas, from 2012 until his retirement in 2020.

Decades of ministry and leadership

Before his presidency, Akinosun held several pastoral and administrative roles within the church. He was appointed General Superintendent of the Christ Apostolic Church Worldwide in 2010, a position that prepared him for the church’s highest leadership office.

His tenure was marked by internal consolidation and oversight of the church’s growing international presence.

Beyond church administration, he also served as Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria in Osun State.

In 2002, he was honoured with the title of Justice of the Peace in recognition of his contributions to society.

From skilled trade to the pulpit

Born on February 27, 1945, Akinosun trained as a plumber in his early years and worked with major construction firms, including Julius Berger and G Cappa.

His call to ministry came in 1972, leading him to theological training in Nigeria and later in Europe.

He studied in West Germany, Sweden, and Belgium, earning a degree in Biblical Studies.

Ordained as a pastor in 1981, he lectured at the Christ Apostolic Church Theological Seminary in Ile Ife and served as District Superintendent in Lagos.

His death marks the end of a life defined by service, discipline, and spiritual leadership.

Pastor Adeboye announces the day he will die

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has disclosed that he believes his death will occur on a Sunday after attending church service, dancing in worship, and eating his favourite meal of pounded yam.

Pastor Adeboye of Redeemed Church predicts how he is going to die. Photo: FB/RCCG

Source: Facebook

The revered cleric shared this vision while ministering at the Old Auditorium during the evening session of Day 4 of the church’s 73rd Annual Convention.

The week-long event, themed The Overcomers, is holding at the Redemption City of God along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

“It’s going to be on a Sunday. I would go to Church for service, dance very well and return home. I will eat pounded yam, then I will go,” he told the vast congregation.

He added that no one should question how he came to know the circumstances of his transition.

Adeboye bags new major appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the general overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had been appointed as the patron of the Ecumenical Synod of Bishops, Archbishops, and Senior Clergy Inc. (ESBAASC).

Adeboye's appointment was announced during the group’s international conference, held from August 22 to 25 at Emmanuel Park, RCCG Redemption Camp, Church Times reported on Monday, August 26.

Source: Legit.ng