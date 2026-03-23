A rare photograph of Benjamin Netanyahu as a 17-year-old has resurfaced, showing him seated with a friend outside his family home in Jerusalem in 1967

The image offers a glimpse into the early years of Israel’s future Prime Minister, who spent much of his teenage life in the United States before returning to enlist in the IDF

This rediscovered photo connects Netanyahu’s youth with the beginnings of a career that would later shape Israeli politics

A rare photograph has surfaced showing Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at 17 years old.

The image, shared by CNN, captures Netanyahu sitting with a friend at the entrance to his family home in Jerusalem in 1967.

Benjamin Netanyahu photo resurfaces, showing his teenage years in Jerusalem. Photo credit: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Although the photo was taken in Jerusalem, Netanyahu spent much of his teenage years in the United States, attending high school in Philadelphia while his father, historian Benzion Netanyahu, pursued academic work.

This resurfaced photograph offers a glimpse into the early life of Benjamin Netanyahu, connecting his teenage years in Jerusalem and the United States with the beginnings of a career that would later shape Israeli politics.

See the photo below:

Rare Netanyahu photograph emerges, linking teenage years to political journey. Photo credit: Israeli Government Press Office/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Early military service in Israel

Returning to Israel in 1967, Netanyahu enlisted in the Israel Defence Forces (IDF). He served in Sayeret Matkal, a special forces unit, where he took part in several operations. Notably, he was involved in the rescue of hostages from a hijacked Sabena airplane in 1972. That same year, General Mordechai Gur cited him for “outstanding operational command.”

Netanyahu continued his military service during the Yom Kippur War in 1973 and was later promoted to the rank of captain in the Reserves.

Academic achievements in the United States

After his military service, Netanyahu pursued higher education in the United States. He earned a B.Sc. in Architecture and an M.Sc. in Business Management from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). He also studied political science at MIT and Harvard University, laying the foundation for his future political career.

Career in business and diplomacy

Between 1976 and 1982, Netanyahu worked in the private sector, including at the Boston Consulting Group and as Marketing Director of Rim Industries in Jerusalem.

His diplomatic career began in 1982 when he was appointed Deputy Chief of Mission at the Israeli Embassy in Washington, DC. From 1984 to 1988, he served as Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, where he became widely recognised for defending Israel’s position internationally.

Rise in Israeli politics

Netanyahu returned to Israel in 1988 and was elected to the Knesset as part of the Likud party. He served as Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and became Israel’s principal spokesman during the Gulf War.

In 1991, he joined the Israeli delegation at the Madrid Peace Conference and participated in strategic cooperation talks with the United States. By 1993, Netanyahu had risen to become chairman of the Likud party and Leader of the Opposition. His political ascent culminated in his election as Prime Minister of Israel in 1996.

Fact check: Has Netanyahu of Israel gone missing?

Legit.ng earlier reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has become a subject of interest online amid Israel's ongoing war with Iran.

On March 11, 2026, a Facebook user identified as Norman Finkelstein posted a picture of Netanyahu and alleged that he had been missing for days.

Source: Legit.ng