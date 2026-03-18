The Kano State Government confirmed that Muhammadu Sanusi II would lead the 2026 Eid el Fitr Durbar amid heightened security concerns

Authorities approved a modified Durbar format, suspending several traditional processions to prevent unrest during Sallah

Security agencies were placed on full alert as the government reaffirmed its stance despite the ongoing emirship legal dispute

The Kano state government has confirmed that Muhammadu Sanusi II will lead the Eid al-Fitr Durbar in the ancient city, ending days of public uncertainty around the historic procession.

The announcement came with a set of security-focused measures designed to ensure calm throughout the Sallah period.

Kano State Government approved Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II to lead the Eid el-Fitr Durbar. Photo: FB/AbbaKabirYusuf

Source: Facebook

According to Daily Trust, officials said the approval was granted by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf after intelligence assessments pointed to possible attempts to disrupt the festivities.

Authorities stated that cultural preservation remained important, but public safety would take priority during the celebrations.

Durbar route and format confirmed

According to the government, Hawan Idi will begin at the Kofar Mata Eid Ground and move through approved routes to Gidan Shettima before ending at Kofar Fatalwa within the palace.

Hawan Nasarawa will take place in a reduced format without horse riding, while Hawan Daushe, Hawan Fanisau and Hawan Dorayi have been suspended.

Security agencies have been instructed to increase monitoring before, during and after Eid. Residents were also urged to remain law abiding and avoid spreading unverified information.

The decision follows weeks of debate linked to the ongoing emirship dispute involving Aminu Ado Bayero, who is challenging his removal in court.

Despite the legal contest, the government maintained that the Durbar would proceed under Sanusi’s leadership.

Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II received a delegation from the Kano State Government at the Gidan Rumfa palace. Photo: DT

Source: Facebook

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Kano emirate tussle: Emir Sanusi blows hot

Legit.ng also reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the peace of Kano state would face divine consequences.

The Emir urged residents to remain law-abiding and emphasised that the Emirate tussle is a matter of divine destiny, not personal ambition.

In a radio broadcast, Sanusi II declared that those challenging his reinstallation as emir are opposing God's will and will not find peace.

Source: Legit.ng