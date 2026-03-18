Breaking: Kano Govt Announces Who Will Lead Sallah Durbar between Emir Sanusi and Bayero
- The Kano State Government confirmed that Muhammadu Sanusi II would lead the 2026 Eid el Fitr Durbar amid heightened security concerns
- Authorities approved a modified Durbar format, suspending several traditional processions to prevent unrest during Sallah
- Security agencies were placed on full alert as the government reaffirmed its stance despite the ongoing emirship legal dispute
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The Kano state government has confirmed that Muhammadu Sanusi II will lead the Eid al-Fitr Durbar in the ancient city, ending days of public uncertainty around the historic procession.
The announcement came with a set of security-focused measures designed to ensure calm throughout the Sallah period.
According to Daily Trust, officials said the approval was granted by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf after intelligence assessments pointed to possible attempts to disrupt the festivities.
Authorities stated that cultural preservation remained important, but public safety would take priority during the celebrations.
Durbar route and format confirmed
According to the government, Hawan Idi will begin at the Kofar Mata Eid Ground and move through approved routes to Gidan Shettima before ending at Kofar Fatalwa within the palace.
Hawan Nasarawa will take place in a reduced format without horse riding, while Hawan Daushe, Hawan Fanisau and Hawan Dorayi have been suspended.
Security agencies have been instructed to increase monitoring before, during and after Eid. Residents were also urged to remain law abiding and avoid spreading unverified information.
The decision follows weeks of debate linked to the ongoing emirship dispute involving Aminu Ado Bayero, who is challenging his removal in court.
Despite the legal contest, the government maintained that the Durbar would proceed under Sanusi’s leadership.
Read more stories on durbar in Kano:
- Sanusi Bows to Pressure, Cancels Eid-El-Kabir Durbar in Kano
- Eid-el-Fitr 2025: Kano Residents Speak Amid Police's Sudden Ban on Sallah Durbar
- Kano Emirate Tussle: Tension as Sanusi, Bayero Set to Hold Sallah Durbar
- Eid al-Adha: Police Tackle Sanusi as Kano Emir Issues Order
- Aminu Ado Bayero Cancels Planned Durbar Over Security Concerns
- Durbar: Details of Deposed Emir Bayero’s Letter to Kano Police for Special Security Emerges
Kano emirate tussle: Emir Sanusi blows hot
Legit.ng also reported that the 16th Emir of Kano, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II, warned that anyone attempting to disrupt the peace of Kano state would face divine consequences.
The Emir urged residents to remain law-abiding and emphasised that the Emirate tussle is a matter of divine destiny, not personal ambition.
In a radio broadcast, Sanusi II declared that those challenging his reinstallation as emir are opposing God's will and will not find peace.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng