PDP Crisis: Saraki, Bala Mohammed Lead Fresh Committee

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and former Senate President Bukola Saraki have been reportedly positioned to lead the reconciliation meeting in the bid to resolve the internal crisis rocking the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

The two camps in the party were reportedly engaging in an informal level of communication, and a full reconciliation is expected to take place after the Sallah Festivities.

Recall that the PDP has been in crisis since the party held its November 15th and 16th elective National Convention in Ibadan, the Oyo State Capital.

The PDP governors under the chairmanship of Mohammed and his counterpart in Oyo, Seyi Makinde, endorsed the convention, which produced Tanimu Turaki (SAN) and other members to the National Working Committee.

The Oyo convention led to the leadership handover by the former national chairman, Umar Damagum, to the Turaki-led NWC. It ended the tenure of the latter on December 9, 2025.

Also, the convention led to the expulsion of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike and his allies in the party. However, Wike and his allies announced the constitution of their own National Working Committee, led by Abdulrahman Mohammed.

In a dramatic turn of events, a Court of Appeal judgment nullified the PDP convention in Ibadan. In view of the development, the two developments have led the two camps to decide to seek reconciliation, which was said to have been championed by the Board of Trustees under the chairmanship of the former Senate President, Adulphus Wabara.

Source: Legit.ng