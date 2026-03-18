Seyi Tinubu received a special Episcopal blessing during a thanksgiving service held in Imo State

The ceremony marked the completion of Belusochukwu Enwere’s five-year tenure as youth leader of a national Christian body

Church leaders and stakeholders praised the role of faith-based organisations in youth development and nation-building

Seyi Tinubu, son of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, received a special Episcopal blessing during a thanksgiving service held in Imo State, drawing public attention to a church gathering that also marked the end of a major youth leadership tenure.

The blessing was delivered by Simon Okezuo Iweobi, Catholic Bishop of the Ahiara Diocese, at the historic Maria Mater Ecclesia Cathedral in Mbaise.

Seyi Tinubu received an Episcopal blessing during a thanksgiving service in Imo State.

Source: Facebook

The event was organised to celebrate the completion of the five-year tenure of Belusochukwu Enwere as National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association (YOWICAN) of Nigeria.

Thanksgiving marks end of youth tenure

The ceremony brought together political figures, church leaders, youth representatives and community stakeholders from across the region.

The gathering was held in honour of Enwere’s leadership of the youth body between 2021 and 2026, a period organisers described as active and impactful.

During the service, Bishop Iweobi offered prayers for Seyi Tinubu, who attended as a special guest. Within Catholic tradition, such Episcopal blessings are regarded as prayers for guidance, wisdom and protection in service to society.

Seyi Tinubu received an Episcopal blessing in Imo State. Photo: IG/SeyiTinubu

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The moment formed part of a wider thanksgiving that featured hymns, scripture readings and collective prayers.

Speakers at the event praised Enwere’s contributions to Christian youth mobilisation, unity and engagement in national issues. Several speakers noted that his tenure strengthened cooperation among youth groups and expanded their participation in civic discussions.

Church leaders stress youth responsibility

Clergy members present spoke on the importance of faith-based youth organisations in shaping moral values and promoting peaceful coexistence. They described young people as critical to Nigeria’s future and urged continued involvement in community service and nation-building.

In his remarks, Enwere expressed appreciation to religious leaders, youth groups and supporters who worked with him throughout his tenure. He said the five-year period focused on youth empowerment, interfaith understanding and giving young Christians a stronger voice in public life.

The presence of Seyi Tinubu attracted interest among attendees, with many viewing it as a gesture of solidarity across religious and civic spaces. Speakers at the reception commended his involvement in youth-related initiatives and described his participation as encouraging.

Participants said the gathering reflected the continued influence of church institutions in leadership development, particularly in southeastern Nigeria.

YOWICAN celebrates Seyi Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has joined Nigerians in celebrating Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 40th birthday.

They described him as a visionary youth leader and an inspiration to the younger generation. In a congratulatory statement issued on Saturday, October 12, the national president of YOWICAN, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, praised Seyi Tinubu for his contributions to youth empowerment, philanthropy, and community development.

Source: Legit.ng