YOWICAN praises Seyi Tinubu for his commitment to youth empowerment, social impact, and national development

Model of Integrity and Service: Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere describes Seyi Tinubu as a humble, focused, and visionary leader young Nigerians should emulate

Call for Youth Inspiration: The group urges Nigerian youths to adopt Seyi Tinubu’s example of discipline, innovation, and purposeful leadership

The Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN) has joined Nigerians in celebrating Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on his 40th birthday.

They described him as a visionary youth leader and an inspiration to the younger generation.

In a congratulatory statement issued on Saturday, October 12, the National President of YOWICAN, Ambassador Belusochukwu Enwere, praised Seyi Tinubu for his contributions to youth empowerment, philanthropy, and community development.

Seyi Tinubu celebrates his 40th birthday as YOWICAN describes him as a role model for Nigerian youth.

Source: UGC

YOWICAN honors Seyi Tinubu’s youth leadership

He said Seyi’s commitment to social impact initiatives and advocacy for youth participation in leadership reflects the values of hard work, humility, and service that young Nigerians should embrace.

“Today, we celebrate a young man who continues to inspire hope among Nigerian youths through his dedication to service, innovation, and compassion. Seyi Tinubu is not just the son of the President; he is a role model who has proven that youth can be drivers of meaningful change when given the opportunity,” Enwere said.

According to the YOWICAN president, Seyi Tinubu’s philanthropic work and social investment projects have positively impacted lives across the country, particularly in promoting education, entrepreneurship, and youth development.

He noted that the decision to celebrate Seyi was part of YOWICAN’s efforts to recognize young Nigerians whose actions contribute meaningfully to national progress.

“Seyi Tinubu’s 40th birthday is not only a personal milestone but also a reminder of what young people can achieve through determination and faith,” Enwere added.

"His humility and sense of purpose stand out in an era where many youths are searching for direction. He has shown that leadership is not about position but about positive influence and impact.”

Seyi Tinubu has been recognized for his contributions to social impact and community development across Nigeria. Photo: SeyiTinubu

Source: Twitter

Christian youths celebrate Seyi Tinubu’s impact

Enwere urged young Nigerians to emulate Seyi Tinubu’s example by combining ambition with integrity and service. He said the youth must take ownership of their future through innovation, entrepreneurship, and active participation in nation-building.

“As a youth leader, I urge our young people to emulate Seyi Tinubu’s focus and commitment to nation-building. Our country needs young men and women who are not only ambitious but also guided by integrity and compassion in their pursuit of success,” he stated.

YOWICAN expressed confidence that Seyi Tinubu will continue to use his influence to promote peace, unity, and opportunities for young people to thrive.

The group extended prayers and best wishes to him, describing him as a beacon of hope and an example of purposeful leadership among Nigerian youth.

Source: Legit.ng