Former National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Belusochukwu Enwere, calls for youth empowerment as key to Nigeria's sustainable development

Former chairman appreciates Tinubu administration for supporting youth leadership under Renewed Hope Agenda

Enwere emphasizes the importance of collaboration among political and religious leaders for youth initiatives

A former National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Belusochukwu Enwere, has urged the Federal Government to prioritise youth empowerment as a pathway to sustainable national development.

Enwere made the call during a thanksgiving and reception ceremony held at Maria Mater Ecclesia Catholic Church in Ahiara, Mbaise area of Imo State. The event marked the completion of his five-year tenure as national chairman of YOWICAN, which ran from 2021 to 2026.

Belusochukwu Enwere urges the Federal Government to make youth empowerment a priority for national development. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

Youth empowerment critical to national progress

A statement cited by Legit.ng on Monday, March 16, Enwere stressed that investing in young people remains essential to securing Nigeria’s future and strengthening leadership across sectors.

According to him, the organisation focused on developing young Christian leaders and expanding opportunities for youth participation during his tenure.

“This has not been an ordinary tenure, it has been a season of unprecedented growth, impact, and divine alignment.

“We have empowered thousands of young Christian minds, built bridges across divides, and positioned YOWICAN as a beacon of youth excellence in our beloved Nigeria," he said.

Appreciation to Tinubu administration

The former youth leader also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he described as support for youth leadership initiatives under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“To His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, your Renewed Hope Agenda has been the mighty wind beneath our wings,” Enwere said.

“You ignited a national awakening that made space for young leaders like us to rise, innovate, and serve.”

He equally commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, for supporting programmes aimed at empowering young people through various initiatives.

Support from political and religious leaders

Enwere also thanked the Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, for backing his emergence as national chairman of YOWICAN.

“You saw the light and untapped potential in me when others looked away. Your mentorship, partnership, and belief transformed a personal calling into a national movement,” he said.

He further acknowledged the support of Seyi Tinubu, noting that his contributions helped sustain several youth-focused programmes during his leadership.

“You never allow Christian youths to lack anything during my tenure. You’re the hero of Christian youths in Nigeria,” Enwere added.

Belusochukwu Enwere advises the Federal Government to focus on youth empowerment to promote long-term development. Photo credit: Original

Source: Original

The former chairman also expressed gratitude to the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria and the Christian Association of Nigeria for their guidance, as well as to Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop of Owerri, and Simeon Okezuo Nwobi, Bishop of the Ahiara Diocese, for their spiritual leadership.

Enwere concluded by appreciating the support of his family and associates, expressing confidence that the achievements recorded during his tenure would continue to inspire youth development initiatives across the country.

“What we have achieved together is not the end, it is the beginning of greater things to come,” he said.

Seyi Tinubu announces digital skill training for 10,000 Nigerians

Legit.ng previously reported that In celebration of his 40th birthday, entrepreneur and philanthropist Seyi Tinubu has announced the launch of a digital upskilling programme that will train 10,000 young Nigerians in high-demand technology skills.

The initiative, powered by Schull Technologies, was announced by career coach and educator Dr Dípò Awójídé via X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, October 16.

Source: Legit.ng