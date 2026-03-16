Dr Zikirullahi M. Ibrahim, Executive Director of CHRICED, raised concerns over alleged pressure on the Presidency to intervene in the Code of Conduct Bureau’s probe of Federal High Court Chief Judge John Tsoho

CHRICED warned that interference in the investigation could undermine the independence of anti-corruption institutions and weaken public trust

CHRICED leadership urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the National Judicial Council to allow the investigation to proceed transparently and without interference

FCT, Abuja - The Resource Centre for Human Rights and Civic Education (CHRICED) has raised concerns over reports suggesting that political and institutional actors are pressuring the Presidency to intervene in an ongoing investigation involving the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, John Tsoho.

Recall that last week, reports emerged that Justice Tsoho may have failed to declare certain assets in accordance with legal requirements.

Probe of Abuja Chief Judge: CHRICED Issues Fresh Warning to Tinubu, NJC, Others

Source: UGC

The report by Premium Times noted that the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) is currently probing allegations that Justice Tsoho failed to declare certain assets as required by law.

The report further alleged that influential figures within the political and judicial establishments are lobbying the Presidency to halt, delay, or dilute the investigation.

Speaking with Legit.ng on Sunday, March 15, Dr Zikirullahi M. Ibrahim, the executive director of CHRICED, cautioned against any form of interference in the probe reportedly being conducted by the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB).

“These developments raise serious red flags about the potential for undue interference in a process that must remain strictly governed by law, transparency, and due process,” the CHRICED said.

Group defends independence of accountability institutions

CHRICED stressed that anti-corruption institutions must be allowed to carry out their responsibilities without external influence.

It warned that alleged attempts to obstruct the Code of Conduct Bureau's work could erode public confidence in Nigeria’s governance system.

“The independence of Nigeria’s anti corruption and accountability institutions is non negotiable. Any attempt, direct or indirect, to obstruct the lawful work of the Code of Conduct Bureau would undermine the rule of law and further erode public trust in the nation’s governance architecture,” the group stated.

Judiciary urged to uphold integrity

The organisation also emphasised that public officials, including members of the judiciary, should be held to the same standards of transparency and accountability.

It referenced the 2019 removal of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, noting that asset declaration rules must apply equally to all public servants.

“Allowing any individual to evade scrutiny would send a dangerous message that some persons occupy a privileged space above the law,” CHRICED added.

Calls for transparency in investigation

While acknowledging the principle of presumption of innocence, CHRICED said allegations involving public officials must be subjected to lawful and transparent scrutiny.

The organisation therefore urged the Presidency to allow the investigation to proceed independently and without interference.

It also called on the National Judicial Council (NJC) to ensure that the issue is handled in a manner that strengthens confidence in the judiciary.

Probe of Abuja Chief Judge: CHRICED Issues Fresh Warning to Tinubu, NJC, Others

Source: Twitter

“Every citizen, including judicial officers, is entitled to the presumption of innocence. However, this principle does not negate the obligation to subject allegations of misconduct to lawful and transparent scrutiny,” CHRICED said.

FG Arraigns Ozekhome

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Government on Friday arraigned Mike Ozekhome, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), alongside Ponfa Useni, over alleged offences bordering on fraud.

The defendants were brought before Justice Chizoba Oji of the Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, on a 12-count charge.

Source: Legit.ng