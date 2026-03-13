The federal government has issued a stern warning to content creators against filming Nigerians without their permission

The Nigeria Data Protection Commission revealed it has received reports of individuals capturing unsuspecting Nigerians and posting them online

The warning followed a controversy involving Lagos-based TikToker Ella, who reportedly stands by roadsides in Lagos State to film people

The federal government through the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has warned content creators against taking and sharing images or video footage of unsuspecting members of the public without their consent.

The warning, issued in a statement signed by Babtunde Bamigboye, head of Legal, Enforcement and Regulations at the Commission, comes after a controversy involving a Lagos-based TikToker Ella, who reportedly documented long queues and bus shortages at the Ikorodu terminal.

FG frowns at content creators filming Nigerians without permission. Credit: abat/darkskinnedella/TikTok

Source: Instagram

She shared a video showing passengers waiting in long lines at the terminal, claiming commuters often spend more than two hours before boarding. Her action triggered mixed reactions from social media users.

NDPC issues warning

Reacting, the commission emphasised that filming Nigerians without their consent was a breach of their right to informational self-determination.

“The attention of the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC) has been drawn to the activities of individuals who take pictures and video footage of unsuspecting members of the general public and share the same on social media platforms.

FG to take action against content creators filming Nigerians without consent. Credit: abat

Source: UGC

“These acts violate the rights of citizens to informational self-determination as guaranteed under S.37 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigeria Data Protection Act, 2023 (NDP Act)," the commission said.

The Commission further stated that its preliminary investigation found that Ella’s deliberate intrusion into citizens’ privacy served neither the public interest nor any legitimate purpose.

It emphasised that this measure would help protect individuals from harm arising from the unlawful or unfair processing of personal data.

“The particular case of a content creator who stands at roadsides in Lagos State to create a “reality show” of unsuspecting members of the general public raises concerns about abuse of rights in the name of entertainment. Processing images of people in this circumstance requires consent unless the creator can justify their actions under another lawful basis for data processing.

“In any event, the data subjects involved have no expectation that their images will be captured and shared with the whole world by an unknown individual. For the avoidance of doubt, where a platform owner fails or neglects to act timeously in addressing harms, the Commission will not hesitate to impose appropriate sanctions under the NDP Act”, said the commission.

Reactions as FG warns content creator

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

iameniitan1 said:

"Anyone that put cameras for my face without my knowledge will go court cause I don't even take pictures of myself unnecessarily to start with."

loveclement70 said:

"Finally. Una go just de put una camera for person face anyhow."

master_xby commented:

"They need to use one person as scapegoat...."

Lagos warns content creators

Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos state government cautioned content creators and digital media producers against involving children in online content that violates child protection laws.

According to the statement, the government has observed a troubling trend in which minors are being featured in videos, skits, and other digital productions that expose them to harm, ridicule, or exploitation in the name of entertainment and online engagement.

The authorities reminded content creators that children are not props and that any form of depiction that places them in harmful or degrading situations goes beyond poor judgment and enters the realm of criminality.

Source: Legit.ng