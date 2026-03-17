Justice Aneke of the Federal High Court, Lagos adjourned the alleged false declaration suit against Governor Dapo Abiodun to July 9 , 2026

Professor Yemi Oke (SAN), counsel to the plaintiffs, sought judicial interpretation on whether alleged false declarations in INEC forms could disqualify candidates

Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, Executive Director of Human Rights Monitoring Agenda, said the suit aimed to promote accountability and transparency in Nigeria’s political system

A Federal High Court in Lagos has adjourned a suit challenging the alleged false declaration of educational qualifications by Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to 9 July 2026.

The case, presided over by Justice Aneke, was brought by Human Global Resource Initiative, Human Rights Monitoring Agenda, and Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, alongside other parties including the Department of State Services (DSS), the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and several political parties.

The Federal High Court in Lagos postpones the case against Governor Dapo Abiodun until 9 July 2026. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun

Source: Facebook

A statement cited by Legit.ng, on March 17, noted that the matter centres on claims of inconsistencies in documents submitted by the governor in previous election cycles.

Plaintiffs question educational records

The applicants are asking the court to determine whether declarations made by the governor regarding his educational background were accurate, as reported by Nigerian Tribune.

They pointed to alleged discrepancies in records submitted to INEC, including differences in the schools listed in separate documents.

The suit also raises questions about whether such inconsistencies could amount to false declarations under the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

Issues raised on NYSC and disclosures

Beyond educational claims, the plaintiffs queried the governor’s participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), arguing that his stated graduation timeline suggests he should have completed the programme.

They further alleged that certain information, including a past indictment and imprisonment referenced in documents before the court, was not disclosed in official electoral forms.

According to the applicants, such omissions, if established, may constitute material concealment under constitutional provisions.

Counsel seeks legal interpretation

Speaking after proceedings, counsel to the plaintiffs, Professor Yemi Oke (SAN), said the suit is aimed at clarifying the legal position on declarations made in INEC forms.

“We are not particular about any candidate; we want the court to clarify the position of the law on whether a person who allegedly makes false declarations on oath while filling the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) forms can contest elections,” he said.

He added that judicial pronouncement on the issue would provide guidance, noting that false declarations have been treated as grounds for disqualification in past rulings.

Oke also rejected arguments that the case could be hindered by the constitutional immunity of a sitting governor.

“Originating summons are meant for the court to interpret the law and make necessary pronouncements. It has nothing to do with immunity,” he said.

Groups emphasise accountability

The Federal High Court in Lagos reschedules the suit involving Governor Dapo Abiodun to 9 July 2026. Photo credit: Dapo Abiodun

Source: Facebook

Reacting to the development, Comrade Buna Olaitan Isiak, Executive Director of Human Rights Monitoring Agenda, said the action is intended to promote transparency in governance.

“This is not just about the Governor of Ogun State. It is about ensuring that our political system is free from moral corruption and that those in leadership positions are held accountable,” he said.

Similarly, Comrade Adewale Ojo of the Committee for the Defence of Human Rights stressed the importance of due process, noting that strengthening accountability would help protect the integrity of the electoral system.

The case is expected to resume on the adjourned date, with parties required to file their responses ahead of the next hearing.

Governor Dapo Abiodun unveils OgunLearn

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Dapo Abiodun officially launched the Ogun Learning Enhancement and Academic Resource Network (OgunLearn), a first-of-its-kind Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered teaching and learning platform, at the June 12 Cultural Centre, Abeokuta.

The initiative was reported as a major step towards repositioning the state’s education sector for 21st-century learning. Speaking at the launch, Governor Abiodun said OgunLearn would provide comprehensive lesson resources and interactive learning support for students.

He explained that the platform would also enable teachers to plan lessons, access teaching materials and track performance more efficiently.

Source: Legit.ng