SNM and FJF demand the prosecution of those spreading false allegations against Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu

The Coalition claimed a smear campaign linked to the 2027 Abia governorship race aims to undermine Kalu's reputation

Both groups said they uncovered a lack of evidence backing the allegations and pledged to expose the responsible parties

Abuja, FCT - The Save Nigeria Movement (SNM) and the Freelance Journalists Federation (FJF) have called on the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Police Force to identify and prosecute individuals involved in the dissemination of false information against the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Sunday, March 15, the groups said the recent allegations circulating against the deputy speaker were orchestrated attempts by certain opposition elements to undermine his growing political profile.

Ben Kalu: DSS, Police Urged to Prosecute Perpetrators of Fake News Against Deputy Speaker

Source: Facebook

What allegations were made against the deputy speaker?

Speaking through their conveners, Solomon Semeka and Ibrahim Akawe Joseph, the coalition alleged that some faceless groups, hiding under the guise of activism, had been circulating baseless allegations concerning the NYSC and Law School records of the deputy speaker in an attempt to tarnish his reputation.

According to the groups, the narrative claiming that Kalu illegally combined his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme with Law School training is entirely fictitious and merely a recycled falsehood and should be disregarded.

“We wish to remind the public that a petition on this same matter was previously submitted to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee (LPDC). After a thorough review, the LPDC dismissed the petition for lacking merit, effectively putting the matter to rest,” the groups said.

Is the smear campaign politically motivated?

They further disclosed that both organisations independently conducted private inquiries into the allegations and found no evidence supporting the claims.

“Our findings confirm that the Deputy Speaker complied with all statutory requirements of the Nigerian legal profession and the National Youth Service Corps scheme. There is no documentary or factual evidence to support the allegations being peddled by his detractors,” they added.

The groups alleged that the smear campaign was politically motivated and linked to the anticipated 2027 governorship race in Abia State.

“It has become increasingly clear that this campaign of calumny is driven by fear ahead of the 2027 governorship contest in Abia State. Certain politicians in the state appear threatened by the rising popularity of the Deputy Speaker and his unwavering support for the President’s Renewed Hope agenda. Unable to match his legislative performance and political influence, they have resorted to character assassination,” they stated.

They also claimed that their organisations were approached by sponsors of the alleged smear campaign but declined to participate.

“To set the record straight, our organisation was approached about two weeks ago by some of these sponsors to lead the smear campaign. We declined outright. As organisations committed to national development, we refuse to participate in the blackmail of a performing public official who was recently recognised with the Best Lawmaker Award in the country,” they said.

The groups added that they were compiling a dossier on the alleged fake civil society organisations and their sponsors, which would be submitted to security agencies for investigation.

“We are already gathering evidence on these fake CSOs and their political sponsors. This dossier will soon be submitted to the appropriate security agencies to ensure that those behind these malicious acts are exposed and held accountable.”

They maintained that genuine civil society organisations across the country remain supportive of the Deputy Speaker and urged the public to ignore further attempts to revive the allegations.

“These narratives and staged protests are the handiwork of political merchants hired to distract a public servant who remains committed to nation-building.”

The coalition, therefore, urged the DSS and the Nigeria Police Force to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring those responsible to justice.

Ben Kalu: DSS, Police Urged to Prosecute Perpetrators of Fake News Against Deputy Speaker

Source: Twitter

“This is a deliberate attempt to defame a high-ranking public official and incite public distrust. We are submitting a formal petition to the relevant security agencies to ensure that those responsible face the full weight of the law.”

“Rt. Hon. Benjamin Kalu remains a shining light in the 10th National Assembly. The Save Nigeria Movement and other credible civil society organisations will not stand by while attempts are made to drag his reputation through the mud for narrow political interests in Abia State. Nigerians should disregard these malicious narratives, as they are nothing more than desperate attempts to halt a moving train."

Source: Legit.ng