Nigeria marks its maiden national blood donor day on Thursday, December 8, in recognition of the lifesaving service voluntary blood donors render

However, religious heads and organisations have been urged to help sensitise people on why blood donation is essential

The Haima Health Initiative (HHI) believes millions of people owe their lives to blood donors and these donors deserve to be celebrated

Following the federal government’s declaration of December 8 as national blood donor day, religious bodies and organisations have been charged to champion the course of blood donation and sensitisation.

In commemoration of the maiden celebration of the national donor, the Haima Health Initiative (HHI), this call via a statement made available to Legit.ng on Thursday, December 8.

The National Blood Commission (NBSC), declared December, 8 as National Blood Donor Day in recognition of the lifesaving service voluntary blood donors render. Photo: Aso Villa

Source: Twitter

As contained in the statement, HHI says religious bodies must take their place as a very influential segment of society in sensitising people to donate blood.

Speaking on the essentials of blood donation, HHI founder Bukola Bolarinwa, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“This day allows us to commend the essential gift that blood donors voluntarily give and promotes voluntary blood donation as a civic responsibility.

“As an NGO focused on improving blood donation in Nigeria, Haima health sometimes calls on voluntary donors in emergencies.

“Donors may have to suddenly leave their homes, offices or schools to give blood to someone they do not know and are unlikely ever to meet."

Blood donors deserve to be celebrated - Bolarinwa

Bolarinwa said that blood donors deserve to be celebrated as it is an act of selflessness that is unmatched while noting that “millions of people today owe their lives to the blood they received from someone.”

Speaking on the impact of religious bodies in the sensitisation of blood donation, Bolarinwa said:

“In recent years, religious organisations have promoted civic education, including voter registration and education- this must extend to health education, including blood donation.

“All stakeholders must get involved in this essential cause, and religious organisations have an outsized influence on behavioural change that must be harnessed.

“We use today to call on all religious organisations to play their part in advocacy towards saving lives through voluntary blood donations.”

Haima Health Initiative is a non-governmental organisation with a team of change-makers who believe that every patient across hospitals in Nigeria deserves access to safe blood and blood product delivered to them whenever the need arises.

It has started by extending help to Sickle Cell patients in need of blood for their procedures in hospitals across Lagos State and Abuja by linking them to willing voluntary blood donors.

Source: Legit.ng