A man who used blood donation to save lives has died in Australia at the age of 88.

James Harrison, who was a recipient of a donated blood at the age of 14, started donating to others when he was 18.

James Harrison, whose blood helped save 2.4 million lives, is dead. Photo credit: Australian Red Cross Blood Service/Via People.

Harrison had a major chest surgery when he was 14 and needed a blood donation. After his life was saved, he vowed to also donate to others. He did so every two weeks until he was 82.

Harrison's blood, which contained a rare antibody, Anti-D, helped save the lives of 2.4 million people who received it.

Harrison, the heroic blood donor, died in his sleep at a nursing home in New South Wales, Australia, on February 17, according to reports.

In Australia, he was nicknamed the man with the golden arm due to his heroic blood donations.

In 2005, Harrison received the world record for the most blood donated by a single person, but his record has been beaten by another donor in the US in 2022.

James Harrison donating blood in 2018. Photo: Subel Bhandari/picture-alliance/dpa/AP via CNN.

How does James Harrison's blood help recipients?

James Harrison's blood contains a rare antibody called Anti-D, and it is used to make medication given to pregnant mothers whose blood is at risk of attacking their unborn babies.

Anti-D helps protect unborn babies suffering from a blood disorder called haemolytic disease of the foetus and newborn (HDFN).

This disease happens during pregnancy if the mother's red blood cells are incompatible with those of the baby.

When this happens, the mother's immune system starts seeing the baby's blood cells as a threat and produces antibodies to attack them.

This could put the child's life at risk or cause diseases such as severe anaemia and heart failure, the BBC reports.

However, Harrison's blood donations helped over 2.4 million people, a record that has attracted praise.

His daughter, Tracey Mellowship, said her father was proud to have used his blood to save lives.

She said:

"He always said it does not hurt, and the life you save could be your own. It made [James] happy to hear about the many families like ours, who existed because of his kindness."

