A movie producer has called out Blessing CEO amid her cancer battle, reminding her of the money she owes

She stated the amount and vowed to recover it, even if the relationship expert passes away

Her statement has sparked mixed reactions among the expert’s fans who joined her in dragging Blessing CEO

Chantel Chanel, a movie producer, has vowed to reclaim the money self-acclaimed relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, owes her.

Blessing CEO had claimed that she is battling cancer as she confided the sad news amid criticism in a video shared on her Instagram page on Wednesday, March 27, 2026.

Reactions trail movie producer Chantal Channel's video as she accuses Blessing CEO of owing. Photo credit@chantelchannel/@blessingceooffiucial

Source: Instagram

According to her, she has spent a lot of money, which is why she was putting up her properties for sale to raise money for her treatment.

In a video making the rounds online, Chantel Channel claimed that she contacted Blessing CEO through one of her sisters, and she paid N200, 000 so that the relationship expert could use her platform to advertise her movie.

However, she reduced to doing the needful and never refunded the money she was paid.

Chantel Channle shares more about Blessing CEO

Sharing more, the movie maker noted that Blessing CEO has been lying about having stage four cancer, but she was the one using her hand to remove her hair.

Sharing more, Channel noted that Blessing CEO must pay her, even if she wants to pass away.

Fans support movie producer Chantal Channel over video about Blessing CEO. Photo credit@chantelchannel

Source: Instagram

She added that even if she passes, she was ready to drag her “dead baby” to recover the debt.

Channel also commented that she was unsure when Blessing CEO was serious and when she was lying, as she replayed a clip of her video where she claimed to be selling her items.

Fans react to Channel’s video

Fans of the movie producer were divided in their reactions. Some supported her strong statement, while others criticised it.

According to critics, she should have shown compassion toward Blessing CEO given her health condition.

However, one fan argued that it was unlikely for Blessing CEO to have stage four cancer and still look so healthy.

The person noted that someone with stage four cancer would likely have lost weight, look pale, and experience hair loss due to chemotherapy.

Recall that Blessing CEO’s enemy, Saida BoJ, also joined in criticising her, stating that the relationship expert was being diplomatic about the truth.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions about Chantel Channel and Blessing CEO's

Netizens reacted to the video of Chantel Channel and Blessing CEO. Here are some of the comments below:

@adeoluwa_enioluwa reacted:

"She said stage 4, She didn’t say if it was cancer; she wan use una cash out."

@loritankchia commented:

"Where is humanity, where is love? Look at the way you are just opening your mouth, tell that oh my god."

@ednabonel said:

"How much is 200k compared to someone’s life? I did not expect this video from you ma! You big pass this one, let us show humanity, please."

@munachi_nwoke wrote:

"It is impossible for your hair to start falling off without chemotherapy. It's the chemotherapy that falls out of the hair, so at this point, something is not right."

@diamondkixx shared:

"Nïgërïån wit emotion.. person Chop person money ..now cos she no well ..emotions don start. so make she leave the mone."

Blessing CEO, Saida Boj drag themselves

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing CEO and Saida BOJ started a war of words on social media after the relationship expert called her out.

In the video sighted online, Blessing CEO had said that she gave Saida the idea to rebrand and have a better projection about her image.

Reacting to the video made by Blessing, Saida sent her to the gallows and issued some warnings.

Source: Legit.ng