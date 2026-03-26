Videos from Peller's tour of Oyo town in Oyo state, including his meeting with the Alaafin, have emerged on social media

The highlight was the moment the traditional Yoruba leader spoke about Jarvis and Peller's videos on his phone

A clip also showed the moment the Alaafin of Oyo prayed for the TikTok stars and streamers, stirring mixed reactions

Oba Akeem Owoade, the Alaafin of Oyo, publicly confessed that he is a fan of TikTok stars and streamers Peller and Jarvis.

The Alaafin made his love for the content creators public when they visited his palace in Oyo town on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, amid Peller's ongoing tour of Nigeria.

Alaafin of Oyo expresses his love for Peller and Jarvis' videos during palace visit. Credit: alaafinofoyo/peller089

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, the traditional ruler met Peller and Jarvis during a palace visit, declaring himself a fan who watches their content and prays for their success.

The Alaafin revealed he watches their videos and a number of their clips on his phone. He added that their visit to the palace showed their love for the stool and Yoruba.

“Peller and Jarvis, I’m a very big fan of both of you, I watch your videos well, I have a number of your clips on my phone, you coming around today is just way to say you are one of the people that loves the Alaafin, Oyo and Yoruba," the traditional ruler said in a video.

The Alaafin went on to shower prayers on Peller and Jarvis in Yoruba.

Alaafin of Oyo showers prayer on Peller and Jarvis during visit to his palace. Credit: peller089

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Peller's visit to the Oba of Benin's palace was trailed by controversies. The Benin traditional council claimed the TikTok star's visit was not approved.

The video of Alaafin of Oyo speaking about Jarvis and Peller is below:

Reactions as Peller and Jarvis visit Alaafin

Reacting, some netizens spoke about Peller's rise to fame. Others questioned the king's priorities following his confession about the TikTok stars. Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

BaayoBlessed commented:

"Alaafin dey watch Peller while bandits are taking our land… okay o."

NdilikaO reacted:

"There is nothing wrong as a fan, my challenge is, are they really in love aby na just content? I dey confuse seriously."

EmperorOlatunde said:

"Alaafin dey watch Peller and Javis everyday while Terrorists don enter Oyo State finish Ori Ade no value us again at all."

Big_moore013 said:

"Jaiye lo, he’s already dining with kings and going places. More wins to them both."

Nafeesa1404 said:

"Oga oo. Even our obas are rooting for them and I’m here because I can’t even vibe to what they are contenting about."

AjibolaFaisol01 reacted:

"We miss previous Alaafin of oyo brr, Alaafin dey watch peller and jarvis Keh."

yoruba_firstt1 reacted:

"If na ooni now wailer go don dey cry say hes not like previous ooni."

Jarvis tenders apology to Oba of Benin over Peller’s saga

Legit.ng reported that Jarvis publicly apologised to the Oba of Benin over Peller’s alleged unauthorised palace visit.

In a statement, Jarvis pleaded for understanding and forgiveness on behalf of her boyfriend. She also emphasised the importance of respecting the Oba and the customs of the palace.

Source: Legit.ng