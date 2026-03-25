Davido has continued to share videos from his preparation for his Europe tour on social media

Recently, the DMW label owner shared an adorable video of him performing for his second daughter, Hailey, while rehearsing

The heartwarming exchange between the father and daughter in the short clip also left people talking

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has warmed hearts as he once again showcased the strong bond between him and his second daughter, Hailey Adeleke.

On Wednesday, March 25, Davido shared a video from his rehearsal session as he prepares to kick-start his Europe tour.

Davido bonds with his second daughter Hailey ahead of the commencement of his Europe tour. Credit: davido

Source: Instagram

However, the highlight was the moment the unavailable crooner put a call through to his daughter via Facetime as he performed some of his songs for her during his rehearsal, putting in energy as though he was singing live on stage.

Reciprocating, Hailey could be seen at the end of the phone call, grooving to her father's songs as he performed.

In a caption of the video which he shared on his Instagram story, he said, 'My daughter Hailey is such a vibe.'

Davido's video with Hailey comes amid a ₦1 billion defamation lawsuit from his ex-partner Sophia Momodu's lawyer in the ongoing custody dispute over his first daughter, Imade Adeleke.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Davido returned to the gym ahead of his Europe tour scheduled to start on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

In a video which he shared on his Instagram story on Wednesday, March 11, the singer was seen engaging in different physical activities. A clip showing the singer wearing casual workout gear as he engaged in a boxing session with his trainer also sparked reactions.

Davido gushes about his daughter as he performs his songs for her new video. Credit: davido

Source: Twitter

The video of Davido performing for his second daughter Hailey as he prepares for his tour is below:

Reactions as Davido performs for his daughter Hailey

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as many gushed about the father-and-daughter bond. Read the comments below:

iamdjdominion said:

"What more can this man give 😢… doing right in between business.. yet one Amadioha go still say him no do well."

smackyy_funds said:

"Love how the lady motivates her dad to do more with her response by moving body to the songs…shows she enjoys playing her dads songs."

inex_royalfurniture reacted:

"Davido is such an intentional father."

iamtherealallegedly reacted:

"Such a lovely video Daddy and Daughter goals."

riah9021 commented:

"Hailey na better cruise see the way she Dey vibe."

ceec_unfiltered reacted:

"You give us so much Bragging rights!!"

sureboiuzp said:

"This guy de funny me but I like as him de do em thing nonchalant."

Davido's uncompleted structure at Eko Atlantic trends

Legit.ng reported that a Lekki street influencer posted a video of Davido’s investment at Lagos highbrow area, Eko Atlantic.

According to the influencer, the singer was on another level, noting that the land was not meant for a factory but for a residential mansion.

Davido had acquired an expanse of land at Eko Atlantic and revealed that he plans to build a 16-bedroom luxury home on it.

Source: Legit.ng