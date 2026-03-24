Six people, including a motorcyclist, were killed in Ibadan when a trailer carrying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit lost control and ran over several tricycles

Eyewitness Ademola Aderibigbe recounted narrowly escaping death as the trailer crushed more than five tricycles and killed six people on the spot

Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the accident and stated the case would be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation

Ibadan, Oyo state - Six people, including a motorcyclist, were killed on Tuesday, March 24, when a trailer carrying 45,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit lost control and ran over several tricycles in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. Several others sustained injuries of varying severity.

Legit.ng reports that the crash occurred at the Fruits Market along the Oje-Beere route in Ibadan South East Local Government Area. Reports indicate the trailer suffered brake failure while descending the busy Mapo-Beere-Oje roads.

Tears and Anger as Fuel Trailer Crushes Motorcyclist, 6 Others To Death, Location Emerges

Source: Twitter

Survivors recount harrowing escape

One of the tricycle drivers affected, Ademola Aderibigbe, who suffered minor leg injuries, described his narrow escape.

“I was so lucky. I was around Beere roundabout, testing my tricycle after leaving the mechanic workshop.

“Suddenly, I heard a terrible sound pushing me aside. By the time I came out of the tricycle, the trailer was already heading towards the Oje axis,” he added.

Aderibigbe said the truck crushed more than five tricycles, killing six people on the spot. “There was a woman whose remains were packed inside polythene,” he said.

Eyewitnesses lament frequent accidents

Another eyewitness, Suleiman Oguntayo, expressed concern over the frequency of accidents on the route.

“The driver lost control at Beere end of the road, running over two tricycles and killing the passengers before heading to the popular Oje market, where four more people died. Several others are receiving treatment at hospitals in town,” he said.

Families mourn victims

A relative of one of the deceased, speaking at Mapo Divisional Police Station, described the heartbreak of losing a loved one.

“My brother is gone. He left behind a 10-day-old child. He had just christened his daughter three days ago,” the relative said through tears.

An Okada rider, Gafaru, claimed the death toll might be higher than six, noting that some bodies were packed in polythene and could not be immediately identified.

Police confirm investigation

A senior police officer confirmed the incident, stating that the case would be transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

Tears and Anger as Fuel Trailer Crushes Motorcyclist, 6 Others To Death, Location Emerges

Source: Getty Images

The Oyo Police Public Relations Officer, Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the accident but was unable to provide a final casualty figure.

Ogun: 7 die in auto accident in Ota

No fewer than seven people died, while several others were injured in an accident involving a truck at the Ilo-Awela axis of the Toll Gate area along the Lagos-Abeokuta Highway on Tuesday, February 17. The accident, which involved a truck, tricycle and several individuals, occurred at about 9.55 a.m.

Eyewitnesses stated that a truck coming from Ilo-Awela toward the toll gate lost control due to brake failure and rammed into a tricycle, other vehicles, and pedestrians on the road.

Source: Legit.ng