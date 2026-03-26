FCCPC has raised concerns about the increasing circulation of unsafe and substandard goods in Nigeria.

The Commission said the trend is reducing consumer confidence and weakening market integrity

The regulatory agency pledged stricter enforcement, including product recalls and sanctions where necessary

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has warned about the growing presence of unsafe and substandard goods in Nigerian markets, saying the trend is weakening consumer confidence and affecting the country’s economic system.

The Commission made this known during the 2026 World Consumer Rights Day celebration and the 9th National Consumers Contest Awards held in Abuja, PUNCH reported.

FCCPC raises concerns about the increasing circulation of unsafe and substandard goods in Nigeria. Photo: FCCPC.

Source: Twitter

Speaking at the event, FCCPC Executive Vice Chairman and CEO, Tunji Bello, said increasing doubts about product safety are already shaping consumer behaviour and reducing trust in the market.

Bello, who was represented by the Commission’s Director of Surveillance and Investigation, Bola Adeyinka, noted that the agency continues to encounter goods that fail to meet basic safety and quality standards.

According to him, such products include poorly labelled items, unsafe goods, and cases of misleading information by manufacturers and distributors.

Impact on economy, market confidence

The FCCPC boss linked product safety directly to economic stability, stating that unsafe markets discourage investment, distort competition, and reduce efficiency.

He explained that the situation is driven by weak internal controls among businesses, poor compliance culture, and, in some cases, deliberate disregard for regulations.

Bello added that when consumers lose trust, markets become less reliable, placing compliant businesses at a disadvantage.

FCCPC vows stricter enforcement

The Commission stressed that it would intensify enforcement actions to address the issue, noting that product safety is a legal requirement under the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Act 2018.

Bello said businesses are obligated to ensure that goods are safe, durable, and fit for purpose, warning that any product found to pose risks must be withdrawn or recalled promptly.

He added that the FCCPC has expanded market surveillance and strengthened product testing across key sectors, with investigations ongoing where safety concerns are identified.

To address systemic challenges, the FCCPC said it is strengthening partnerships with agencies such as the Standards Organisation of Nigeria and the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.

According to the Commission, the collaboration focuses on information sharing, coordinated enforcement, and joint interventions aimed at improving compliance and closing regulatory gaps.

FCCPC speaks on pricing, consumer responsibility

Bello clarified that while the FCCPC does not regulate prices, it remains committed to tackling unfair practices that undermine transparency and consumer welfare.

He urged manufacturers, importers, and service providers to prioritise safety throughout their operations, from production to distribution.

Consumers were also encouraged to remain vigilant by checking product labels, verifying quality, and reporting suspicious goods.

FCCPC pledges stricter enforcement, including product recalls and sanctions where necessary. Photo: FCCPC, Tolu Owoeye.

Source: UGC

FCCPC calls for stronger consumer awareness

The FCCPC highlighted the importance of education and awareness in strengthening consumer protection, noting that informed consumers play a key role in ensuring safer markets.

Bello also commended participants in the National Consumers Contest, describing them as future advocates of responsible consumption.

FCCPC removes non-compliant loan apps from register

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FCCPC had updated its register of approved loan apps, in enforcement of the Digital, Electronic, Online and Non-Traditional Consumer Lending Regulations, 2025.

Digital lenders that failed to regularise their operations lost their conditional approval and are declared illegal.

The Commission said the enforcement was aimed at protecting consumers, ensuring fair competition, and strengthening market discipline.

Source: Legit.ng