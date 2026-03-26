A Nigerian lady shared her heartbreak over her mother’s favoritism, revealing she was treated with no love compared to how her siblings were treated

Despite being less financially successful, she took care of her sick mother after others brought her to her house

She felt hurt after overhearing her mother accuse her of caring for her out of greed despite her sacrifices

A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to express her deep heartbreak over the complicated relationship she has with her mother who showed her no love.

In a TikTok video, a content creator shared a real-life story of a woman who lamented in frustration after struggling to win her mother's love to no avail.

A Nigerian lady shares her hateful relationship with her mother. Photo credit: Kola Sulaimon, Pius Utomi Ekpei/Getty Images

Source: UGC

According to the narrator, the woman was heartbroken that despite being the "least successful" among her four siblings, she was the only one who had shown genuine love and care for their aging mother.

Nigerian mother rejects daughter's lover

She said that her mother had been playing favourites right from when she was a child. She had wondered why her biological mother had always treated her with hate, compared to her other siblings.

"Out of four children, I am the only one she doesn't like. My siblings are all wealthy and successful, but I am the one who makes sure she never goes hungry, no matter how little I have," the narrator said.

The situation reached a breaking point when the mother fell sick. While the wealthy siblings paid the initial hospital bills, they collectively decided to "drop" the mother at the "hated" daughter's house, claiming she had more time to look after her since she wasn't as busy with a big career or business.

The lady revealed that even while living under her roof, the mother remains cold toward her and her grandchildren. She described heartbreaking scenes where the mother stays on conference calls laughing with her "rich" children, but barely speaks to the daughter, feeding and cleaning her.

A Nigerian lady shares her heartbreak over her mother’s hatred for her. Photo credit: topshot nigeria unrest/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A day came when she overheard her mother speaking on the phone, accusing her of having "ulterior motives."

She allegedly heard her mother telling a friend that the daughter only took her in so she could extort money from her wealthy brothers and sisters.

In her words:

"I spend my own money and my strength to care for her, yet she told someone I am only doing it for greed. I am tired. I want her to leave my house and go to the children she love."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Nigerian mother's hatred for daughter

Some of the comments are below.

Princesslomo backup said:

"She share your glory to all of them."

Chi desire stated:

"I hate who hate me😩😩regardless who you are.🥺"

JOF-TEE GOLD JEWELRY commented:

"This is my story. 😢 My mother treated me differently when me and 5 of my siblings were kids. Now God bless me more than the rest of them."

Nigerian lady takes daughter to church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a mother shared a video showing her daughter's reaction to attending a church service for the first time.

The little girl broke down in tears and became so uncomfortable at the venue, saying it was so scary.

Source: Legit.ng