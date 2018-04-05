Crescent University school fees and courses in 2024/2025

Crescent University, located in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, is a private university established by the Islamic Mission for Africa in 2005. It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across different fields of study. Learn more about Crescent University school fees and the available courses.

Crescent University is a private university established by Judge Bola Ajibola.

Crescent University is the brainchild of Judge Bola Ajibola and operates under the banner of the Islamic Mission for Africa. It aims to provide access to education for the increasing population of eligible candidates.

Crescent University school fees and courses

Crescent University offers an affordable yet stimulating curriculum and a supportive learning environment. The university strives to make quality education accessible to all deserving students. Here is a summary of Crescent University Abeokuta school fees and the courses.

New students fees

New students encompass those entering through UTME, Direct Entry, and transfers. Below are the different fees associated with various courses.

Course Application fee Acceptance fee Tuition fee Accounting N10,000 N50,000 N853,000 Anatomy N10,000 N50,000 N853,000 Architecture N10,000 N50,000 N853,000 Biochemistry N10,000 N50,000 N733,000 Business Admin N10,000 N50,000 N723,000 Computer Science N10,000 N50,000 N753,000 Economics N10,000 N50,000 N703,000 Islamic Studies N10,000 N50,000 N303,000 Law N10,000 N50,000 N1,653,000 Mass Communication N10,000 N50,000 N753,000 Microbiology N10,000 N50,000 N733,000 Nursing N20,000 N50,000 N1,653,000 Physiology N10,000 N50,000 N853,000 Political Science & IR N10,000 N50,000 N703,000

Returning students

The table below displays the course fees for returning students in both the 200 level and 300 level and above.

Course 200 level 300 level and above Accounting N800,000 N730,000 Anatomy N800,000 N750,000 Architecture N770,000 N730,000 Biochemistry N660,000 N630,000 Business Admin N650,000 N620,000 Computer Science N700,000 N630,000 Economics / OR N650,000 N620,000 Islamic Studies N280,000 N280,000 Law N1,500,000 N1,000,000 Mass Communication N700,000 N630,000 Microbiology N660,000 N630,000 Nursing N1,500,000 N1,300,000 Physiology N800,000 N750,000 Political Science & IR N650,000 N620,000

How much is Crescent University school fees for nursing??

The Crescent University nursing school fees are as follows: as a new student, the tuition fee is N1,653,000. For continuing students, those in the 200 level pay N1,500,000, while those in the 300 level and above pay N1,300,000.

How much is Crescent University school fees for law?

Crescent University law school fees vary depending on the student's level of study. For new students pursuing law, the tuition fee is N1,653,000. Continuing students enrolled in the 200 level of the law program are required to pay N1,500,000, while those in the 300 level and above are charged N1,000,000.

Is Crescent University a private university?

Crescent University is a private university. It was established by Judge Bola Ajibola under the Islamic Mission for Africa.

Is Crescent University a muslim school?

Crescent University is accommodates students from all denominations. The university was established by the Islamic Mission for Africa.

How do you apply for admission to Crescent University?

Crescent University online application form. Photo: ft.cuab.online

To apply for admission, prospective students can visit the university’s official website and complete the online application form.

Open the online application platform. Locate and select the "Apply Now" button positioned at the top right corner of the page. Enter your details into the application form for payment. Verify your email address by clicking on the link provided in the message sent to your email. Proceed to log in using the application number and password sent to your email following email confirmation. Complete the payment process. Upon successful payment, proceed to fill out and print your application form.

Note: Editing after submission attracts a 2000 naira payment.

What are the facilities available on campus?

Crescent University boasts modern and well-equipped facilities, including state-of-the-art classrooms, libraries, laboratories, hostels, sports facilities, and recreational areas. The campus provides a conducive environment for academic and extracurricular activities.

For any further assistance you can reach out through the following details.

Physical address: KM. 5, Ayetoro Road, Lafenwa, Abeokuta, Ogun State P.M.B. 2104 Sapon, Nigeria

KM. 5, Ayetoro Road, Lafenwa, Abeokuta, Ogun State P.M.B. 2104 Sapon, Nigeria Contact number: +234(0)8038362771/+234(0)8030644731/+234(0)8038171727/ +234(0)8027814584

+234(0)8038362771/+234(0)8030644731/+234(0)8038171727/ +234(0)8027814584 Email: info@cuab.edu.ng/registrar@cuab.edu.ng/admissions@cuab.edu.ng

The Crescent University school fees are affordable and differ from one program to another. The institution aims to produce graduates empowered with knowledge for sustainable living in an ever-changing world.

