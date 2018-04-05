Crescent University school fees and courses in 2024/2025
Crescent University, located in Abeokuta, Ogun State, Nigeria, is a private university established by the Islamic Mission for Africa in 2005. It offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs across different fields of study. Learn more about Crescent University school fees and the available courses.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Crescent University school fees and courses
- How much is Crescent University school fees for nursing??
- Is Crescent University a private university?
- Is Crescent University a muslim school?
- How do you apply for admission to Crescent University?
- What are the facilities available on campus?
- Contact detail
Crescent University is the brainchild of Judge Bola Ajibola and operates under the banner of the Islamic Mission for Africa. It aims to provide access to education for the increasing population of eligible candidates.
Crescent University school fees and courses
Crescent University offers an affordable yet stimulating curriculum and a supportive learning environment. The university strives to make quality education accessible to all deserving students. Here is a summary of Crescent University Abeokuta school fees and the courses.
New students fees
New students encompass those entering through UTME, Direct Entry, and transfers. Below are the different fees associated with various courses.
|Course
|Application fee
|Acceptance fee
|Tuition fee
|Accounting
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N853,000
|Anatomy
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N853,000
|Architecture
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N853,000
|Biochemistry
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N733,000
|Business Admin
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N723,000
|Computer Science
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N753,000
|Economics
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N703,000
|Islamic Studies
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N303,000
|Law
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N1,653,000
|Mass Communication
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N753,000
|Microbiology
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N733,000
|Nursing
|N20,000
|N50,000
|N1,653,000
|Physiology
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N853,000
|Political Science & IR
|N10,000
|N50,000
|N703,000
Returning students
The table below displays the course fees for returning students in both the 200 level and 300 level and above.
|Course
|200 level
|300 level and above
|Accounting
|N800,000
|N730,000
|Anatomy
|N800,000
|N750,000
|Architecture
|N770,000
|N730,000
|Biochemistry
|N660,000
|N630,000
|Business Admin
|N650,000
|N620,000
|Computer Science
|N700,000
|N630,000
|Economics / OR
|N650,000
|N620,000
|Islamic Studies
|N280,000
|N280,000
|Law
|N1,500,000
|N1,000,000
|Mass Communication
|N700,000
|N630,000
|Microbiology
|N660,000
|N630,000
|Nursing
|N1,500,000
|N1,300,000
|Physiology
|N800,000
|N750,000
|Political Science & IR
|N650,000
|N620,000
How much is Crescent University school fees for nursing??
The Crescent University nursing school fees are as follows: as a new student, the tuition fee is N1,653,000. For continuing students, those in the 200 level pay N1,500,000, while those in the 300 level and above pay N1,300,000.
How much is Crescent University school fees for law?
Crescent University law school fees vary depending on the student's level of study. For new students pursuing law, the tuition fee is N1,653,000. Continuing students enrolled in the 200 level of the law program are required to pay N1,500,000, while those in the 300 level and above are charged N1,000,000.
Is Crescent University a private university?
Crescent University is a private university. It was established by Judge Bola Ajibola under the Islamic Mission for Africa.
Is Crescent University a muslim school?
Crescent University is accommodates students from all denominations. The university was established by the Islamic Mission for Africa.
How do you apply for admission to Crescent University?
To apply for admission, prospective students can visit the university’s official website and complete the online application form.
- Open the online application platform.
- Locate and select the "Apply Now" button positioned at the top right corner of the page.
- Enter your details into the application form for payment.
- Verify your email address by clicking on the link provided in the message sent to your email.
- Proceed to log in using the application number and password sent to your email following email confirmation.
- Complete the payment process.
- Upon successful payment, proceed to fill out and print your application form.
Note: Editing after submission attracts a 2000 naira payment.
What are the facilities available on campus?
Crescent University boasts modern and well-equipped facilities, including state-of-the-art classrooms, libraries, laboratories, hostels, sports facilities, and recreational areas. The campus provides a conducive environment for academic and extracurricular activities.
Contact detail
For any further assistance you can reach out through the following details.
- Physical address: KM. 5, Ayetoro Road, Lafenwa, Abeokuta, Ogun State P.M.B. 2104 Sapon, Nigeria
- Contact number: +234(0)8038362771/+234(0)8030644731/+234(0)8038171727/ +234(0)8027814584
- Email: info@cuab.edu.ng/registrar@cuab.edu.ng/admissions@cuab.edu.ng
The Crescent University school fees are affordable and differ from one program to another. The institution aims to produce graduates empowered with knowledge for sustainable living in an ever-changing world.
Legit.ng recently published an article about Kaduna State University courses and fees. Kaduna State University (KASU) is a public university in Kaduna State, Nigeria. It was established in 2004 to cater to the tertiary needs of Kaduna state and its environs.
The university has a wide range of education programs in various fields. If you are looking to pursue a degree, KASU has you covered. Check out all the KASU courses and their requirements.
Source: Legit.ng