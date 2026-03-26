MultiChoice confirmed that Wura Season 4 will debut on March 30 with 130 episodes airing daily, as producers move to expand audience reach and deepen viewer engagement

Producers revealed that the new season will shift focus from external drama to deeper emotional storytelling, exploring character motivations and personal struggles

Lead actress Scarlet Gomez hinted at a major twist involving Wura’s emotional journey, as her character faces a life-changing discovery that could alter her power and influence

The much‑anticipated fourth season of Wura, the Showmax Original drama that has kept audiences glued to their screens, is set to premiere on 30 March.

This new chapter, produced by Rogers Ofime, comes with promises of richer storytelling, deeper emotions, and wider access for viewers across Africa, ensuring that fans who have followed the journey from the start will experience the show in an even more engaging way.

Wura returns with 130 episodes as MultiChoice expands access and focuses on stronger storytelling. Photo: dstv

Source: Instagram

MultiChoice has confirmed that the season will air daily on Africa Magic Showcase and Africa Magic Family, making it available to audiences on both DStv and GOtv platforms.

MultiChoice’s focus on African storytelling

During a virtual press briefing held on Wednesday, stakeholders explained how the production continues to build on the success of previous seasons while introducing fresh narrative layers, DSTV News reported.

Atinuke Babatunde, Executive Head of Content and Channels for West Africa at MultiChoice, explained that the show remains committed to telling culturally relevant stories that connect strongly with African audiences.

She emphasised that the themes of power, family, ambition and consequences have kept viewers engaged since the beginning.

“So at its core, Wura is speaking to the things that we’re used to, things like power, family, ambition, the consequences,” she said.

Expanded episode format, time and where to watch

Atinuke Babatunde also revealed that the fourth season will run for 130 episodes, airing every single day at 8 pm on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv Channel 151, GOtv Channel 8) and at 8:30 pm on Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154, GOtv Channel 7).

Wura Season 4 features a cast including Ray Adeka, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Ego Iheanacho, Modesinuola Ogundiwin and many more.

This approach is designed to strengthen consistency in programming and keep audiences closely connected to the unfolding drama.

“We’re doing 130 episodes and airing every day to reinforce consistency in programming and deepen our viewers’ connection,” she explained.

Character-driven storylines

Screenwriter Musa Jeffery noted that the new season will shift focus from external conflicts to the inner motivations of the characters, especially the lead role.

He explained that the narrative would explore the balance between nature and nurture, giving audiences a closer look at what drives each character.

“We’re looking at what makes a character tick, we want them to understand her,” he said.

Jeffery added that other characters would also experience significant changes, such as Tumi’s transformation into an activist fighting for justice and Iyabo Kuti’s rise into a leadership role.

Filming and production quality

According to the production team, they have maintained high standards, with parts of the season filmed in rural mining communities to add authenticity.

The aim is to deliver a more emotionally layered experience that resonates with viewers across different backgrounds.

Scarlet Gomez on Wura’s new journey

Lead actress Scarlet Gomez shared that her character, Wura Amoo-Adeleke, will face challenges that reveal a softer side of her personality.

She explained that audiences will see Wura in a way they have never seen before, as her dominant persona begins to shift.

“I think in this season, they get to see her in ways that they haven’t seen before. Now she becomes more emotional, more vulnerable,” she said.

She further disclosed that a major plot twist will come from Wura’s discovery that Tumi is her daughter, which will significantly shape her journey in the new season.

With its expanded format, evolving storylines and stronger character focus, Wura Season 4 is set to deepen its bond with audiences while offering fresh dimensions to its central themes.

Wura Season 4 debuts March 30 as producers reveal deeper character focus and major twist in storyline. Photo: dstv

Source: Instagram

Multichoice announces Showmax shutdown

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Canal+, the new parent company of MultiChoice Group, announced plans to discontinue the Showmax streaming service as part of efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs.

MultiChoice and Canal+ confirmed the planned shutdown but did not provide a specific timeline, stating the service would likely be phased out once outstanding legal and operational issues are resolved.

The company assured that the move would not lead to job losses, as Canal+ is restricted from laying off staff for three years under the acquisition agreement.

Source: Legit.ng