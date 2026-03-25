Chelsea star Moises Caicedo has spoken ahead of facing Morocco with the Ecuadorian national team

The Atlas Lions' and La Tri will clash in a friendly match at Wanda Metropolitano on Friday, March 27

It would be Morocco’s first match since becoming AFCON 2025 champions after a successful appeal

Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has spoken ahead of facing African champions Morocco after CAF awarded the Atlas Lions the AFCON 2025 title.

Senegal defeated Morocco in a chaotic final to win AFCON 2025. CAF sanctioned both countries, but Morocco’s successful appeal awarded it a walkover victory.

Moises Caicedo looks forward to AFCON 2025 winners Morocco. Photo by Chelsea Football Club.

Source: Getty Images

The Senegalese Football Federation appealed the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sports seeking to dismiss CAF’s decision and uphold their victory. CAS has confirmed the receipt of their petition and will set up a panel to look into the case.

Morocco is now set to face their first match since becoming AFCON champions and it will be against South American side Ecuador.

Former head coach Walid Regragui left his role as the head coach of the team, and was replaced by Mohamed Ouahbi, as noted by FIFA, making the friendly match his first game in charge.

Caicedo speaks ahead of facing Morocco

Chelsea star and one of Ecuador national team captains Moises Caicedo is looking forward to facing Morocco at Wanda Metropolitano on March 27.

The £115 million star admitted that the match will be difficult, but it will be a good test for La Tri heading into the 2026 FIFA World Cup in June.

“The match against Morocco will be difficult, but we are very happy. These matches will help us evaluate our team's level before the World Cup,” he said as quoted by El Botola.

“These challenges before the World Cup are very useful for preparing ourselves in the best way and continuing to gain experience.”

Ecuador were drawn in Group E against four-time world champions Germany, African giants Cote d'Ivoire and debutant Curacao.

2022 semi-finalists Morocco were drawn in Group C against record winners Brazil, Scotland and Haiti, who are featuring at the tournament for the second time since 1974.

Ouahbi braces for his first test

Morocco's new head coach, Ouahbi, is prepared to take on his first game and has already taken bold decisions, particularly with his squad selection.

Morocco is new AFCON 2025 winner after CAF stripped Senegal of the title. Photo by Gabriel Bouys/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He excluded some top players, including Yousef En-Nesyri, whom he described his exclusion as a technical decision, and has nothing to do with injury.

“This squad will be an important test against strong opponents, raising competitiveness and readiness,” he said, as quoted by Hespress.

The Atlas Lions will also face another South American side, Paraguay, in the second match on March 31 in Spain.

CAS reverses CAF’s ruling?

Legit.ng previously debunked the rumours that CAS has overruled CAF’s verdict, which stripped Senegal of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title.

The rumours originated in the Senegalese media even before the FSF filed their petition with the Court of Arbitration for Sports sitting in Lausanne.

Source: Legit.ng