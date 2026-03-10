Landon Emenalo has signed a long-term contract with Chelsea running until 2031

The 18-year-old is the son of former Nigeria national football team star Michael Emenalo

The tri-national midfielder can represent the USA, England, or Nigeria at senior international level

Premier League giants Chelsea have secured the future of promising youngster Landon Emenalo after confirming that the midfielder has signed a lucrative long-term contract extension with the club.

The new deal will keep the highly-rated 18-year-old at Stamford Bridge until at least the end of the 2030–2031 season, highlighting the club’s confidence in his long-term potential.

Premier League giants Chelsea have announced that Landon Emenalo has committed his future to the club by signing a new long-term deal. Photo by Harriet Massey

Source: Getty Images

Chelsea made the announcement via an official statement on their website, confirming that the talented academy graduate remains a key part of their youth development plans.

Landon, who has steadily progressed through the ranks at Cobham, has already featured in several competitions this season, including the youth setup’s domestic and European fixtures.

Despite not yet making his senior debut, the youngster has already had a taste of first-team involvement.

As seen on Transfermarkt, Emenalo has been called up for matchday squads in major competitions, including the UEFA Champions League clash against Pafos, the UEFA Europa Conference League tie against Legia Warsaw, and a Premier League encounter against Liverpool.

Football heritage runs in the Emenalo family

Landon’s rise in football comes as little surprise given his strong football pedigree.

The 18-year-old is the son of former Super Eagles defender Michael Emenalo, who represented Nigeria during the country’s historic appearance at the 1994 FIFA World Cup.

Michael Emenalo enjoyed a respected playing career across multiple countries before transitioning into football administration.

He later became one of the most influential executives at Chelsea, serving as the club’s technical director for several years and playing a key role in shaping their recruitment strategy.

Landon's father, Michael Emenalo represented Nigeria at the 1994 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Richard Sellers

Source: Getty Images

During his playing days, the former defender featured for clubs across Europe and the United States, including spells with Notts County, Eintracht Trier, and Maccabi Tel Aviv.

On the international stage, Emenalo earned 14 caps for Nigeria and was part of the squad that competed in the 1994 World Cup, facing teams like Argentina, Greece, and Italy.

Today, he continues to play a major role in global football administration, currently serving as the Director of Football for the Saudi Pro League.

Landon’s international future remains bright

Beyond his club career, Landon’s international future remains an intriguing storyline.

The Arizona-born youngster is eligible to represent three countries at the senior level, including the United States, England, or Nigeria.

He has already represented both the United States and England at youth level, highlighting his growing reputation in international football circles.

Most recently, the Chelsea youngster featured for England’s Under-18 side, though Nigeria could still attempt to convince him to follow in his father’s footsteps and represent the Super Eagles.

Having joined Chelsea’s academy at Under-8 level before briefly spending time with Monaco’s youth system, Emenalo returned to the London club at Under-13 level and has since developed into a versatile and intelligent player capable of performing in midfield or defence.

His consistent performances for Chelsea’s youth teams have seen him become a regular for the Under-21 side, while also featuring in competitions such as the FA Youth Cup and the UEFA Youth League.

Landon gets promoted at Chelsea

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Chelsea Academy defender Landon Emenalo was named in the squad for the Premier League match against reigning champions Liverpool.

The Blues were facing an injury crisis in the squad, with former manager Enzo Maresca trying to manage the situation.

