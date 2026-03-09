Senator David Jimkuta, representing Taraba South, returned to Abuja after the private aircraft conveying him developed a technical fault shortly after take-off

The pilot of the private aircraft turned the plane back to Abuja about six minutes into the flight following an alarm indicating a technical problem

Magaji Jirape, President of the Christian Reformed Church of Nigeria, and Istifanus Gbana, former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, were among passengers who safely returned to Abuja

FCT, Abuja - Passengers aboard a private aircraft conveying David Jimkuta experienced tense moments on Saturday after the plane developed a technical fault shortly after take-off from Abuja.

The aircraft was forced to return to Abuja minutes into the journey while the senator was travelling to Kashimbila Airport for official engagements in Taraba state.

According to a statement issued by the senator’s office, the flight had departed after an earlier delay caused by unfavourable weather conditions.

Aircraft forced to return shortly after take-off

The statement said the technical issue emerged only a few minutes after the aircraft took off.

About six minutes into the flight, an alarm reportedly sounded in the cockpit, prompting the pilot to notify passengers of the situation.

“Acting with professionalism and in line with aviation safety protocols, the pilot immediately turned the aircraft back to Abuja, where it landed safely,” the statement read.

The swift decision to return ensured that the aircraft landed without incident.

Senator was heading to Taraba for official engagements

Jimkuta had been travelling to Kashimbila Airport before proceeding to Takum and Wukari for scheduled engagements.

The senator was expected to attend the 2026 Zion Conference in Takum and also pay a condolence visit to the Catholic Diocese of Wukari following a fire incident at St Mary’s Cathedral.

Officials said details regarding the rescheduling of the visit would be communicated at a later date.

Several notable figures were also on the aircraft at the time of the incident.

They included Magaji Jirape, Istifanus Gbana, and Adi Shekarau Masa-Ibi, Vanguard reported.

The statement confirmed that no injuries were recorded.

“All passengers and crew members returned safely to Abuja, and we thank God for His mercy and preservation,” the statement added.

Senator expresses gratitude after safe landing

Following the safe return of the aircraft, the senator expressed appreciation to God for the outcome of the incident, The Cable reported.

“Senator Jimkuta expresses profound gratitude to Almighty God for sparing their lives,” the statement noted.

Authorities have not indicated whether further technical checks will be carried out on the aircraft, but aviation safety procedures typically require thorough inspections after such incidents.

