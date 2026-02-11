Panic gripped the passengers of an Arik Air flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt on Wednesday, February 11, after the aircraft was reportedly diverted following the development of an engine issue mid-flight.

The development forced the crew to make an emergency landing in Benin City.

Arik Air forced to land in Benin City after developing an engine issue Photo Credit: @arikairuk

