Just In: Panic as Plane Travelling From Lagos to PH Develops Engine Fault on Air
Nigeria

Just In: Panic as Plane Travelling From Lagos to PH Develops Engine Fault on Air

by  Bada Yusuf
Panic gripped the passengers of an Arik Air flight from Lagos to Port Harcourt on Wednesday, February 11, after the aircraft was reportedly diverted following the development of an engine issue mid-flight.

The development forced the crew to make an emergency landing in Benin City.

An Arik Air flight traveling to Port Harcourt from Lagos was forced to land in Benin City after developing an engine issue mid-flight.
Arik Air forced to land in Benin City after developing an engine issue Photo Credit: @arikairuk
Source: Legit.ng

