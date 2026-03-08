Anthony Placid: Things to Know About Nigeria’s New Police Spokesperson

The Nigeria Police Force has appointed Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Placid as its new Force Public Relations Officer

His appointment comes shortly after the swearing-in of Inspector-General of Police Olatunji Disu, signalling a fresh wave of leadership changes

The announcement was made in Abuja by outgoing spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, who signed the official statement on March 8

The Nigeria Police Force has confirmed the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police Anthony Placid as its new Force Public Relations Officer on March 8.

His appointment follows the swearing-in of the new Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Disu, marking a significant shake-up in the force.

Nigeria Police Force appoints Anthony Placid as new spokesperson. Photo credit: BenjaminHundeyin/x

Source: Twitter

Here are 10 key facts about the new police spokesperson according to Benjamin Hundeyin:

1. Born in Akwa Ibom

Anthony Placid was born on December 2, 1970, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. He hails from Mbiokporo Nsit in Nsit Ibom Local Government Area.

2. University of Uyo Graduate

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo.

3. Holds a Master’s Degree in Diplomacy

Placid furthered his education with a Master of Arts degree in Law and Diplomacy from the University of Jos.

4. Studied Law at NOUN

He pursued a Bachelor of Laws degree at the National Open University of Nigeria, Calabar Centre.

5. Joined the Police Force in 1996

Placid began his career in the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Nigeria Police Academy in 1996. He was commissioned in August 1998.

6. Extensive International Training

He has completed several professional and international courses, including the United Nations Peace Operations Specialised Training (POST). His certifications cover Police Studies, Military Studies, Gender Awareness, International Humanitarian Law, Human Rights and Civilian Protection. He also undertook the UNITAR Senior Leadership and Peacebuilding course in Kenya.

7. Experience in UN and AU Missions

Placid has served in international missions such as Chief of Training at the African Union Mission in Sudan and Head of Training and Development at the United Nations Mission in Darfur. He also worked as an African Union Election Security Adviser.

New police spokesperson Anthony Placid strengthens public relations role. Photo credit: TonyPlacid/Facebook

Source: Facebook

8. Held Several Policing Positions in Nigeria

Within Nigeria, he has served in multiple roles including:

Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa State

Divisional Police Officer in Federal Housing Calabar, Bakassi, Uruan and Gembu

Officer-in-Charge of the Anti-Robbery Unit in Kaduna State

Assistant Commissioner of Police (Operations) in Akwa Ibom and Kogi States

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Intelligence Department in Abia State

Deputy in charge of Administration and Finance at Zone 3 Headquarters in Yola

9. Member of NIPSS

Placid is a graduate of the Senior Executive Course 47 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies. He was inducted as a Member of the National Institute (mni) on December 13, 2025.

10. Family and Personal Interests

Beyond his professional life, Placid is married with children. He enjoys listening to music and playing sports such as football, basketball, table tennis and badminton.

See the X post below:

IGP Disu highlights key 6-point agenda

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s new acting Inspector‑General of Police (IGP), Tunji Disu, has set out a clear six‑point agenda for his administration.

In a video shared by Police PRO Benjamin Hundeyin, Disu stated that his tenure will focus on professionalism, modernism, accountability, integrity, community partnership, and trust.

Source: Legit.ng