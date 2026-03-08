DCP Anthony Okon Placid has been appointed as the new Nigeria Police Force (NPF) Public Relations Officer

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Olatunji Disu, has approved DCP Placid's appointment on Sunday, March 8, 2026

According to the statement, DCP Placid boasts extensive experience in administration, operations, and international peacekeeping

The Nigeria Police Force have appointed DCP Anthony Okon Placid as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO).

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, approved the appointment of DCP Placid on Sunday, March 8, 2026.

Inspector-General Disu appoints DCP Placid as new forxe PRO. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

Ag. ACP Benjamin Hundeyin, the outgoing Force Public Relations Officer, disclosed this in a statement issued via the Police X handle @PoliceNG.

Hundeyin described DCP Placid as a seasoned officer of the Nigeria Police Force with extensive experience in administration, operations, intelligence, training, and international peacekeeping.

According to the statement, Placi was appointed into the Nigeria Police Force as a Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police at the Police Academy, Kano, in 1996.

The new Force PRO was commissioned into the Nigeria Poice Force in August 1998.

"Born on 2 December 1970 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, he hails from Mbiokporo Nsit, Nsit Ibom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Geography and Regional Planning from the University of Uyo, a Master of Arts in Law and Diplomacy (M.A.L.D) from the University of Jos and studied Law at the National Open University of Nigeria forstudied Bachelor of Laws (LL.B)."

Hundeyin explained that DCP Placid had served in various strategic capacities within and outside the country before his latest appointment.

He said DCP Placid's various experience includes Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Adamawa State; PPRO, Police Staff College, Jos; Chief of Training, African Union Mission in Sudan; Head of Training and Development, United Nations Mission in Darfur etc.

Nigerians react as Police name new force PRO

@jpobiokafor

How do you appoint someone who's not even on Twitter. How would he interact with the citizens.

@dantata487826

DCP Is too big for this position FPRO. You know what I'm saying.

@AyokunleBobby

What's his twitter handle first???

@sam4se

Congratulations to the newly appointed Force PRO.

DCP Anthony Placid takes charge as new Nigeria Police Force PRO. Photo credit: @PoliceNG

Source: Twitter

IGP takes action on creation Of state police

Recall that the Inspector-General of Polic, Tunji Disuu, inaugurated a committee to explore the establishment of state police in Nigeria

IGP Disu said the committee has been tasked with reviewing policing models and assessing community security needs across the country.

Disu explained that the committee will focus on localised policing services to enhance community safety and address emerging threats.

New IGP Disu highlights key 6-point agenda

Legit.ng also reported that Nigeria’s new acting Inspector‑General of Police, Tunji Disu, unveiled a six‑point agenda that he says will define his leadership.

He emphasised professionalism, accountability, integrity, modernism, community partnership, and trust as the pillars of his administration.

Disu, widely respected for his experience, steps into the role as the country’s 23rd IGP, pending constitutional confirmation

