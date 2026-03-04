Bola Ahmed Tinubu renewed the appointment of Ayo Omotayo as Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies for a final four-year term

Muhammadu Buhari initially appointed Omotayo as NIPSS Director-General in 2021, and the Senate confirmed him in 2022

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, announced that the renewed tenure took immediate effect

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the renewal of Professor Ayo Omotayo’s tenure as Director-General of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru.

The fresh appointment grants Omotayo a final four-year term at the helm of the country’s foremost policy think tank.

Omotayo was first appointed to the role in November 2021 by former President Muhammadu Buhari. His nomination was subsequently confirmed by the Senate in February 2022.

Academic background and career progression

A Professor of Environmental Sustainability, Omotayo earned his doctorate in Geography from the University of Ibadan, where he studied between 1980 and 1990.

He began his academic career at Lagos State University in 1985 and advanced rapidly through the ranks, becoming a Senior Lecturer in 1992 at the age of 30.

Over the years, he held key administrative positions within the institution, including serving as Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences from 2012 to 2017. He later headed the university’s Centre for Planning before his appointment as Director-General of NIPSS in 2021.

Presidency confirms renewal

The presidency confirmed the development in a statement issued on 4 March 2026 by Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

The statement indicated that the renewal takes immediate effect and allows Omotayo to complete a second and final term in office.

NIPSS, located in Kuru, Plateau State, is regarded as Nigeria’s apex institution for policy research and strategic leadership training. The renewal of Omotayo’s tenure signals continuity in leadership at the institute under the Tinubu administration.

