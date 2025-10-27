Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Edo State - A combined team of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and Army personnel came under attack in Edo State.

An NDLEA officer sustained an injury when drug barons ambushed operatives at Ukpuje town, Owan West Local Government Area, on Monday, October 27, 2025.

The state NDLEA Commander, Mitchell Ofoyeju, said the team encountered resistance from local cultivators who ambushed them, leading to an exchange of gunfire.

Ofoyeju said the Ukpuje community is notorious for c@nnabis cultivation and drug trafficking.

As reported by The Punch, Ofoyeju disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday, October 27, 2025.

He explained that the team was forced to temporarily abort the operation before proceeding.

“I commend the bravery of our officers and the Army personnel involved. Our mission here is to ensure that illegal drug activities are disrupted, particularly in areas notorious for drug cultivation.

“Although we faced resistance, we are grateful that no life was lost, and our team was able to carry out the operation efficiently.”

NDLEA arrests Pretty Mike, 100 others in Lagos

Recall that NDLEA operatives arrested socialite Pretty Mike and more than 100 people in a Lagos club raid.

The agency said the operation took place at Proxy Nightclub, Victoria Island, in the early hours of Sunday.

The NDLEA spokesperson, Femi Babafemi, added that the raid followed credible intelligence on a suspected drug party.

NDLEA smashes international drug syndicate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that NDLEA dismantled a transnational drug cartel operating across five countries, including the UK, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A major cocaine shipment concealed in textiles and charms was intercepted at Lagos airport, triggering a two-week crackdown.

Three key figures were arrested, including ex-convicts previously jailed in the UK, as authorities uncovered cannabis, weapons, and luxury vehicles linked to the syndicate.

Source: Legit.ng