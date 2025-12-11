Remi Tinubu has shared a rare personal story about how she met her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

In a candid interview, she recalled her father’s concern over religion and the promise Tinubu made to him

Her account shed light on faith, family and commitment at the heart of their marriage

In a recent interview, Nigeria’s First Lady, Remi Tinubu, spoke openly about how she met her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the promise he made to her father.

She explained that when she first met him, she did not realise that his religion would be considered significant.

She said:

“Back to my marriage, when I met my husband I did not even know that his religion was a big deal. My family was Anglican. At the time, a lot of Christians married Muslim. Back then, when you see a man you can marry, you go for it without considering his religion.”

Remi Tinubu revealed that it was her sister who introduced her to Bola Tinubu. She described the meeting as a turning point in her life, noting that her father’s reaction highlighted the importance of religion in marriage.

She recalled:

“But with my husband it was quite different, it was my sister that introduced to Tinubu. One of the things that was really profound for me was when we both went home to see my dad. My dad asked if he was a Muslim. It was the first time I would know that such thing was a big deal.”

Tinubu’s Promise to Her Father

The First Lady further explained that her father had expressed concern about whether her husband’s faith would affect her ability to practise Christianity. According to her, Bola Tinubu reassured her father by making a clear promise.

She said:

“My father also asked ‘I hope you will not stop my daughter from going to church.’ And Tinubu made a promise to my father that will allow me practice my religion.”

Remi Tinubu’s account offered a rare personal insight into her marriage with the Nigerian president. Her words highlighted how faith, family and commitment shaped their union, and how a promise made decades ago continues to define her freedom to practise her religion today.

This revelation has drawn attention not only to her personal journey but also to broader conversations about interfaith marriages in Nigeria.

1978 paper allegedly confirms name Tinubu used while in school

Legit.ng earlier reported that a 1978 newspaper article has resurfaced online here, reportedly confirming the name Bola Tinubu used during his time as a student at Chicago State University.

The document, published in The Sacramento Union on Sunday, 18 June 1978, was shared in October by Nigerian journalist Tolu Ogunlesi, who posted a photo of the paper and highlighted its historical significance.

The article, originally written by Sharon Kornegay for the Chicago Sun-Times, detailed a pioneering initiative in which twelve black students including Bola Tinubu from Chicago State University spent over 30 hours at Maywood Park racetrack.

