A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has ruled on the application seeking an investigation into the academic qualification of Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, the Minister of Interior, under the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Justice Binta Nyako of the trial court granted the application, which was filed by an activist, Emorioloye Owolemi, questioning the authenticity of the Secondary School Certificate that the minister obtained from the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

Philemon Yakubu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), counsel to the applicant, in the application, sought leave before the court in a motion ex parte brought by order 34 of the Federal High Court Civil Rules 2019, citing sections 1, 20, and 21 of the Freedom of Information Act 2011.

However, another Federal High Court, by Justice Joyce Abdulmalik, declined another application that sought to inquire into the legality or otherwise of the minister's discharge certificate of the National Youth Service Corps.

ICPC probes the certificate of Uche Nnaji

This is as the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) has opened an investigation into the certificate forgery scandal involving Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology under President Tinubu.

Sources privy to the development disclosed that the anti-graft agency had written to George Akume, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), and demanded the documents that the former minister submitted for his ministerial appointment.

ICPC asks Senate, SGF of Nnaji's profile

Premium Times reported that the ICPC also reached out to the Nigerian Senate and requested the same document. The sources explained that the former minister could be prosecuted if there is evidence that he forged his credentials.

However, it was yet to be confirmed if the ICPC had reached out to the National Youth Service Corps over Nnaji's forged certificate scandal, but there are indications that the two agencies have been in discussions.

The sources further explained that the registrar of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), Celine Nnebedum, has appeared before the ICPC investigator to present the position of the university on the scandal surrounding the former minister's certificate.

Earlier, in a response to a letter from the Freedom of Information to the People's Gazetteer Newspaper in 2024, Nnebedum said that the former minister was admitted into the institution in 1981 and graduated in 1985.

However, the registrar made a U-turn and recanted while responding to the same question from the Public Complaints Commission (PCC). In May 2025, she informed the PCC that the varsity had searched for Nnaji's graduation records for the 1985 session, and the name of the former minister was not on them.

