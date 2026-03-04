Dangote Group has ordered over 1,000 CNG-powered vehicles from Foton Motor in Beijing to support logistics

The agreement includes after-sales service, technical support, and plans for localised assembly collaboration

The company aims to operate a predominantly CNG-powered fleet by mid-2026 to reduce costs and emissions

The Dangote Group has reportedly placed a fresh order for more than 1,000 compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles from Foton Motor as part of efforts to strengthen its cleaner and more cost-efficient logistics operations.

The agreement was signed in Beijing and follows the company’s acquisition of about 4,000 CNG trucks last year to support fuel distribution from the Dangote Petroleum Refinery across Nigeria, Business Insider Africa reported.

According to details of the deal, the new order comprises CNG-capable tractor trucks and semi-trailers designed for heavy-duty haulage and large-scale logistics operations. The partnership also covers after-sales maintenance, technical support, and collaboration on localised assembly infrastructure to enhance long-term operational efficiency.

High-level engagement in Beijing

Senior executives from Foton Motor attended the signing ceremony, including Chang Rui, General Manager of BAIC Group and Chairman of Foton; Lu Zhenghua, Executive Vice President; and Fu Jun, Vice President and President of the Overseas Business Division.

During discussions, representatives of Dangote Group commended Foton’s advancements in new energy commercial vehicles and acknowledged its global expansion strategy. Both parties emphasised sustainable development and Africa’s energy transition, while exploring potential areas of future collaboration, including joint ventures and an expanded range of new energy vehicles.

A delivery ceremony was also held to mark the next phase of cooperation between the two companies.

The additional vehicles are expected to strengthen Dangote Group’s logistics network in Nigeria and other African markets, supporting cement haulage, fuel distribution, infrastructure projects, and other essential services.

Shift from diesel to CNG

Historically dependent on diesel-powered fleets, the group has faced rising fuel costs and environmental considerations in recent years.

When it acquired 4,000 CNG trucks in 2025, the company said it planned to operate a fleet largely powered by CNG by mid-2026. CNG is regarded as a cleaner and more cost-stable alternative to diesel, offering lower emissions and improved efficiency for long-distance transportation.

The earlier deployment of CNG vehicles reportedly improved distribution efficiency, reduced fuel expenses, and lowered carbon emissions compared to diesel-powered fleets.

Foton Motor, officially known as Beiqi Foton Motor Co., Ltd., is a subsidiary of China’s state-owned BAIC Group and ranks among the world’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturers.

Industry observers note that the partnership reflects Dangote Group’s strategy to align business expansion with sustainability goals, while leveraging international manufacturing expertise to modernise its logistics infrastructure.

