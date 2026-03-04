In 2025, Nigeria’s ports recorded a historic surge, with total cargo throughput rising 24.8% to over 129 million metric tons

The growth is driven by higher exports, imports, and container traffic, reflecting the FG’s push for economic diversification

Lekki Port led the nation’s ports in cargo handling and received the largest vessels, while trans-shipment containers surged 205.8%

Nigeria’s maritime sector recorded a major boost in 2025, with higher cargo volumes, more container traffic, and rising exports, reflecting the Federal Government’s push for economic diversification, according to the Nigerian Ports Authority’s (NPA) 2025 Operational Performance Report.

Total cargo throughput rose by 24.8%, climbing from about 103.6 million metric tons in 2024 to over 129.3 million metric tons in 2025.

NPA Managing Director, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, called this one of the most significant yearly increases in the nation’s maritime history, noting it strengthens Nigeria’s position as a competitive player in regional and global trade.

While imports still make up the largest share of cargo, exports accounted for 39% of total throughput, with imports at 59.2 percent and trans-shipment at 1.8%. Analysts say the growth in exports validates the government’s efforts to reduce reliance on oil and expand the non-oil sector trade.

Containerised cargo, a key measure of trade activity, also saw strong growth. Total container traffic rose 25.7% to more than 2.1 million Twenty-foot Equivalent Units (TEUs).

Export containers grew by 3.1%, import containers surged 32.8%, and trans-shipment containers jumped 205.8 percent, signalling Nigeria’s rising role as a regional logistics hub.

Lekki Port Leads, Bigger Ships Arrive

Lekki Port emerged as the top performer, handling 40.6% of Nigeria’s total cargo, followed by Onne Port at 19.1% and Apapa Port at 16.7%.

Lekki also received the largest vessels, averaging 55,712 Gross Registered Tonnage (GRT), slightly above Onne at 53,022 GRT. Apapa and Tin Can Island Ports handled ships averaging 33,251 GRT and 36,909 GRT, respectively, while Delta Ports averaged 17,414 GRT.

Although Tin Can Island recorded the most frequent ship arrivals at 22.7% of total calls, Lekki and Onne increasingly host “heavyweight” vessels, allowing the ports to manage larger, more valuable cargo.

Total ship calls grew nearly 12% to 4,477 vessels, with liquid bulk cargo remaining dominant at 54.7% and containerised cargo at 24%. The growth in container traffic and larger vessels shows the sector aligning more closely with global shipping standards.

Trans-shipment cargo, especially for containerised goods to West and Central Africa, surged 205.8%, making Nigeria a key regional hub and attracting international shipping lines.

The report highlights that port modernisation and the National Single Window system will further improve operations, including deeper berths, expanded cargo capacity, digital solutions, faster turnaround, and safer standards.

The 2025 NPA report shows Nigeria’s ports are growing in size, efficiency, and global importance. Export-led growth, rising container traffic, and strategic ports like Lekki are central to the nation’s economic diversification and regional trade ambitions.

Looking ahead, Dantsoho expressed confidence that the next phase of growth will be driven by the Federal Government–approved bold port modernisation programme and the implementation of the National Single Window system.

