Artificial intelligence is reshaping multiple industries, increasing demand for new digital skills

Many globally recognised AI certifications in 2026 do not require a university degree

Several AI programmes focus on hands-on learning in machine learning, cloud computing and generative AI

As artificial intelligence continues to transform sectors such as finance, media, manufacturing and healthcare, professionals across the world are increasingly seeking new skills to stay competitive in the evolving job market.

In 2026, a growing number of globally recognised certification programmes are providing structured entry points into artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing and generative AI. Many of these programmes do not require a traditional university degree and are focused on practical, job-ready skills.

Industry observers note that employers are placing greater emphasis on demonstrable AI expertise rather than formal academic qualifications, especially for roles including machine learning engineer, data scientist, AI product manager, MLOps engineer and cloud architect. Most certifications now prioritise hands-on projects, real-world deployment and the use of industry-standard tools.

For professionals in Africa, these certifications also offer internationally recognised credentials that can support access to remote work, freelance opportunities and global roles without the need for relocation.

Experts say professionals who invest in AI skills in 2026 are more likely to be prepared for the next phase of digital transformation shaping the global economy.

As compiled by Business Day, below is a list of some of the most in-demand AI certification programmes in 2026, selected based on global rankings, industry adoption and relevance to emerging technology roles.

The IBM AI Engineering Professional Certificate

Available on Coursera, the course is designed for software engineers, data scientists and developers. It covers areas such as machine learning, deep learning, neural networks, computer vision and natural language processing, and now includes generative AI modules and practical labs. The programme typically takes four to six months to complete and is widely regarded as a comprehensive, job-focused AI certification.

The Google Cloud Professional Machine Learning Engineer certification

This is an advanced programme that focuses on building, deploying and managing machine learning systems at scale on Google Cloud. It covers MLOps, data pipelines, model optimisation and production deployment, making it suitable for experienced professionals targeting senior AI roles.

The Microsoft Azure AI Engineer Associate (AI-102) certification

This is aimed at developers working with cloud-based AI solutions. It validates skills in developing, managing and deploying AI workloads on Microsoft Azure, including generative AI, computer vision and conversational AI services.

AWS Certified Machine Learning Engineer – Associate (MLA-C01)

This certification offered by Amazon Web Services focuses on designing, deploying and maintaining machine learning solutions on AWS. It is particularly relevant for professionals in cloud computing, DevOps and data engineering roles.

The NVIDIA Certified Associate – Generative AI and LLMs

This certification has gained attention as large language models become more widely adopted. It focuses on generative AI and GPU-accelerated computing, and is targeted at engineers building AI infrastructure and high-performance AI systems.

MIT Professional Certificate in Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence

For professionals seeking academically backed credentials, this course combines theoretical foundations with practical applications. The programme offers in-depth training in machine learning algorithms, neural networks and AI strategy.

AI Deep Learning Specialisation (Coursera)

The AI Deep Learning Specialisation on Coursera remains a popular entry point into deep learning. It covers neural networks, computer vision, sequence models, transformers and related topics, and is often recommended as a strong foundation for modern AI engineering.

