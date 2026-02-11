Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala warns Nigerians about a fake video promoting an investment scheme in her name

She said the video did not originate from her and urged the public not to fall victim to fraud

The clip claims investors can earn up to N2.66 million in one week after investing N380,000

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

The Director-General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has warned Nigerians about a fake, AI-manipulated video circulating online that falsely promotes an investment scheme in her name.

She said the video did not originate from her and urged the public not to fall victim to fraud. Photo: X/@NOIweala, SOPA Images

Source: UGC

In a post on her official X handle on Wednesday, Okonjo-Iweala distanced herself from the video and urged members of the public to ignore it. She said the content did not originate from her and cautioned Nigerians against falling victim to fraud.

“Just alerting Nigerians. Another fake AI-manipulated video. The authorities are handling. Just wanted to alert you to be aware of this,” she wrote.

She added: “Anything emanating from these sources with my image is not from me. I just don’t want people to be duped.”

The manipulated video features a voice that closely resembles that of the former Nigerian finance minister. In the clip, viewers are invited to join what is described as an “official programme” designed to help citizens “secure and grow their wealth”.

According to the claims made in the video, participants can earn as much as N2.66 million within one week after making a minimum investment of N380,000. It also promises daily automatic returns and describes the scheme as involving “government-backed investments”.

The video further states that the offer is open to Nigerians aged 30 and above, with only 4,000 slots available. It adds that more than 80% of the slots have already been taken.

Promoters behind the scheme claim that the platform is managed by experts who analyse financial markets and execute profitable trades, while guaranteeing the safety of investors’ funds.

However, Okonjo-Iweala has denied any connection to the claims. She also clarified that she does not operate accounts on Instagram, Facebook, or WhatsApp, noting that X remains her only official social media platform.

The scheme promises daily automatic returns and describes itself as government-backed. Photo: NOIweala.

Source: Twitter

Fake videos of Okonjo-Iweala – Not the first time

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Mrs Okonjo-Iweala has been misrepresented in fake or doctored viral videos on social media. Some months ago, she distanced herself from a viral post, in which she was purported to have criticised the president.

She stressed that her name was being used to fuel political misinformation online, and urged Nigerians to verify claims before sharing.

She reaffirmed her commitment to promoting global trade growth and the economic growth of developing countries, including Nigeria.

Tinubu hosts Okonjo-Iweala in closed-door meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu on Thursday hosted Dr Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

The meeting, held behind closed doors, reportedly focused on trade issues with implications for Nigeria, Africa, and the global economy.

President Tinubu had on different occasions voiced his support for her leadership, describing her as a valuable asset to the WTO and to Africa.

Source: Legit.ng