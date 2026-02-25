Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed an unidentified man at the Agbowo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

The victim, who was said to have been shot many times by "kill and go" armed men, was still lying in his pool of blood at Ajagbe/ Olawunmi street, Ojokondo, Water Area, Agbowo, Ibadan.

Man reportedly gunned down in Ibadan Photo Credit: @seyimakinde

Source: Twitter

Speaking on the incident, the Oyo State Police Command, through it's Spokesperson, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said necessary steps have been taken by the police to restore order to the area.

DSP Ayanlade said, "Control room has been contacted, and the nearest patrol vehicles and formations have been moved to the scene". He continued, "Stop and search has been established at strategic locations around the said area". Residents of the affected area have demanded immediate deployment of security agents to ensure peace and order.

Source: Legit.ng