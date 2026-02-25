Breaking: Tension as Unknown Gunmen kill one in Ibadan
Unknown gunmen have reportedly killed an unidentified man at the Agbowo area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.
The victim, who was said to have been shot many times by "kill and go" armed men, was still lying in his pool of blood at Ajagbe/ Olawunmi street, Ojokondo, Water Area, Agbowo, Ibadan.
Speaking on the incident, the Oyo State Police Command, through it's Spokesperson, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, said necessary steps have been taken by the police to restore order to the area.
DSP Ayanlade said, "Control room has been contacted, and the nearest patrol vehicles and formations have been moved to the scene". He continued, "Stop and search has been established at strategic locations around the said area". Residents of the affected area have demanded immediate deployment of security agents to ensure peace and order.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng
Ridwan Kolawole (Oyo State Correspondent) Oyo state's regional correspondent Ridwan Kolawole has over a decade of journalism practice, covering politics, crimes/conflict, education, and social issues. For passion and knowledge mobilisation, Ridwan practices journalism and teaches it at the University of Ibadan.