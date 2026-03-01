Governor Alex Otti accused of dictatorial behaviour towards a journalist during media briefing

All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, Prince Paul Ikonne, demands an apology and accountability from Governor Otti for the lack of evidence on policies

Journalist Chika Nwabueze lauded for courage in questioning the government's performance on public welfare

FCT, Abuja - Abia State Governor Alex Otti has been accused of a “dictatorial outburst” against a journalist during a recent monthly media briefing in the state.

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Paul Ikonne, urged Governor Otti to tender an unreserved apology to the Journalist.

Ikonne also called on Governor Otti to immediately provide answers to the journalists’ questions regarding accountability.

The APC chieftain made this known in a statement made available to Legit.ng and signed by his media aide, Chiagoziem Enoch, on Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Abuja.

Ikonne said the journalist, Chika Nwabueze, demonstrated courage by raising issues that directly concern the welfare of Abians.

“That journalist deserves commendation, not condemnation. It takes fearlessness to demand accountability in an environment where public officials appear uncomfortable with scrutiny.”

Ikonne questioned why Governor Otti failed to provide data-backed evidence to demonstrate how his policies have improved the economic conditions of the people of Abia State.

“As an economist, is he not supposed to have verifiable statistics and empirical data showing the impact of his government on traders in Ariaria, Abia farmers, and the unemployed across the state? Governance is not about rhetoric; it is about measurable outcomes.”

He said Governor Otti’s action was unbecoming of a public servant and dangerously reminiscent of dictatorial behaviour.

The APC chieftain said Governor Otti’s administration is more concerned with social media activity rather than providing verifiable development.

“It is deeply troubling that instead of answering legitimate questions, the Ottis resorted to personal attacks. Such conduct mirrors dictatorial tendencies, where dissenting voices are silenced rather than engaged. In a democracy, leaders must tolerate scrutiny.”

APC reacts as Gov Otti lashes out at journalist

Recall that the APC condemned the verbal assault on an Abia-based journalist, Chika Nwabueze of Don Media Group, by Abia governor, Alex Otti, during a media chat held in the state.

The party criticised Otti’s conduct during a question-and-answer session, where the journalist was insulted after requesting data to support claims of improved living standards in the state.

During the media chat, the journalist asked the governor to provide verifiable data demonstrating that government policies have improved residents' living conditions.

APC chieftain urges Otti to stop telling stories

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Ikonne threw a fresh challenge at Governor Otti.

Ikonne urged Governor Otti to stop the distractions and show the renovated schools to the people of Abia State.

He said it is clear that Governor Otti is either deliberately misleading Abians about the N54 billion or "is unaware of what his government is signing off”.

