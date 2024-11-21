The claim that President Bola Tinubu would not get the northern support in the 2027 presidential election, may not be standing as it was earlier envisaged

This is as the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) suspended Mamman Mike Osuman, its national executive council chairman, who opted for Northerner in the 2027 presidential election

Osuman had earlier claimed that the North would consider a Northern presidency in the 2027 election, adding that Tinubu's economic policies have badly affected the region

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has suspended its National Executive Council chairman, Mamman Mike Osuman, just 24 hours after he publicly criticized President Bola Tinubu's administration and revealed the group's preferred candidate for the 2027 elections.

Osuman's comments, made without consulting other ACF leaders and members, sparked controversy, particularly his statement that the North would back a northern presidential candidate in 2027.

Channels TV reported that the ACF's Board of Trustees chairman, Alhaji Bashir Muhammad Dalhatu, and Secretary General, Alhaji Murtala Aliyu, jointly signed a statement rejecting Osuman's comments in their entirety. They emphasized that Osuman's statements reflected his personal opinion only and did not represent the ACF's stance.

Tinubu's 2027 presidency: Why ACF suspended leader

According to the ACF's statement, Osuman's suspension took effect immediately, with the ACF constituting a committee for further investigations. This move highlights the ACF's commitment to maintaining unity and consensus among its members. The group's leadership wants to ensure that public statements align with the organization's collective views and goals.

It's worth noting that the ACF has previously expressed concerns about President Tinubu's policies, particularly their impact on the North. However, Osuman's suspension suggests that the group values internal cohesion and careful consideration before making public declarations.

The statement reads in part:

“ACF rejects Mr. Mamman Mike Osuman’s statements in their entirety."

