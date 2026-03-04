Edo state governor Monday Okpebholo pledged to deliver 2.5 million votes for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election following the reception of decampees from major parties in Edo State

Benin, Edo state - Edo state governor Monday Okpebholo has pledged to deliver 2.5 million votes for Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

His announcement follows the reception of decampees from all major parties in the state.

Addressing members of the Africa Democratic Congress, Peoples Democratic Party and Labour Party who recently joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), the governor stated that Edo State is firmly under the APC’s control ahead of next year’s polls.

Governor attributes surge to visible development

Okpebholo credited the increase in support for the APC to “visible and practical development across the state,” emphasising that the electorate’s confidence is based on tangible results rather than political rhetoric.

He told the crowd,

“2027 and 2.5 million votes are sure for Tinubu. The president should relax and come to Edo to commission projects, not to campaign, as the state is sure and settled for APC.”

He also highlighted the role of federal support in driving Edo’s progress, adding, “All we do in Edo State is practical governance and the people can see development. Every kobo spent in Edo State is from President Tinubu.”

Invitations to media to witness projects

In a bid to validate his claims, Okpebholo invited Rufai Oseni and Reuben Abati of Arise Television to tour projects across Edo state, Punch reported.

He said,

“I invite Rufai and Abati to Edo State and I will take them on a project tour in the state. By the time I take them round for a few days inspecting projects, you will not only campaign but vote for President Tinubu in 2027.”

APC unity and loyalty reaffirmed

The governor reaffirmed the state administration’s loyalty to the APC and the presidency, stressing that political stability in Edo is ensured through party unity and sustained development.

“I thank members of the APC for the unity we are enjoying in the party. We have a good father in President Tinubu and we all stand here today because we are proud of him and ready to deliver Edo for APC come 2027,” he said.

Okpebholo also noted that with 31 governors under the APC nationwide, the party remains in a strong position, and further political realignments are expected ahead of the election, Vanguard reported.

Since taking office, the governor has consistently welcomed new members into the APC and pledged Edo State’s votes for the ruling party, reinforcing the state chapter’s commitment to the 2027 campaign.

