President Donald Trump said the United States will soon announce its response following new attacks linked to the widening Iran conflict

A U.S. diplomatic facility in Saudi Arabia was struck by suspected Iranian drones

The crisis has expanded across multiple countries, disrupting energy supplies, prompting evacuations, and raising concerns about a prolonged regional conflict

U.S. President Donald Trump has issued a strong warning following fresh Iranian drone strikes on the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, vowing that Washington’s response will be unveiled “soon.”

In an interview with NewsNation, Donald Trump said details of the U.S. reaction — including measures tied to the deaths of American military personnel in the widening Iran conflict — would be disclosed shortly.

According to excerpts shared by the outlet’s reporter, Trump indicated that “boots on the ground” may not be necessary.

Strike on US embassy in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s defence ministry confirmed that two drones struck the U.S. Embassy compound in Riyadh, causing a limited fire and minor structural damage. No casualties were immediately reported.

As reported by AP, the attack came as Washington began evacuating non-emergency personnel from several Middle Eastern countries, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Qatar, Jordan, and the United Arab Emirates.

Earlier, the U.S. Embassy in Kuwait announced it had closed until further notice following security threats.

Conflict expands across the region

Iran widened its retaliation on the fourth day of escalating hostilities, striking American and Israeli-linked targets across the Gulf.

The U.S. and Israel have launched sustained airstrikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities. Among the most consequential developments was the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in initial strikes — a move that dramatically altered the trajectory of the conflict.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said operations were necessary to halt what he described as Iran’s underground efforts to rebuild atomic weapons capabilities. Tehran has denied pursuing nuclear weapons, insisting its program is peaceful.

The International Atomic Energy Agency confirmed that Iran’s Natanz enrichment facility sustained damage but reported no expected radiological consequences.

Casualties and regional fallout

According to the Iranian Red Crescent Society, at least 787 people have been killed in Iran. Israeli authorities reported 11 fatalities from Iranian missile strikes.

The U.S. military confirmed six American service members have died since hostilities intensified. Additional civilian casualties were reported in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

In Lebanon, the Iran-backed group Hezbollah fired missiles into Israel, prompting retaliatory Israeli airstrikes. Israeli forces have since deployed additional ground troops into southern Lebanon.

Oil, shipping, and business disruptions

The conflict has severely disrupted global energy markets. Iran claimed the strategic Strait of Hormuz — through which roughly one-fifth of global oil shipments pass — had been closed, sending oil and gas prices sharply higher.

Energy infrastructure in Qatar and Saudi Arabia has been targeted, while commercial assets, including data centres operated by Amazon in the UAE and Bahrain, were also struck.

Air travel and maritime shipping across the Gulf region have faced widespread interruptions.

How long could the war last?

Trump suggested operations could last four to five weeks but signalled readiness for a longer engagement if necessary. However, U.S. objectives remain ambiguous.

While Trump initially urged Iranians to overthrow their government after the strike that killed Khamenei, senior U.S. officials have since stated regime change is not the administration’s official aim.

With embassies targeted, energy routes threatened, and ground forces expanding into Lebanon, analysts warn that the spiralling conflict could prove protracted and destabilising for the wider Middle East.

Saudi prince's alleged role in Khamenei's killing

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of Saudi Arabia, allegedly played a direct role in urging US President Donald Trump to strike Iran, leading to the killing of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

According to the report, the crown prince made multiple private phone calls to Trump over the past month, advocating for military action, even while publicly promoting diplomacy.

Sources familiar with the matter told the outlet that the Saudi leader pressed the US president to act decisively, warning that inaction would embolden Iran in the region.

