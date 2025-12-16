A Nigerian Islamic cleric has commented on Cardi B’s performance in Saudi Arabia, focusing on cultural and religious differences

He said that while the show went ahead in a “holy land,” a similar performance in Nigeria would face strong opposition from religious leaders

The remarks sparked online discussions about entertainment, cultural norms, and global perceptions of morality

A Nigerian Islamic cleric has drawn attention online after discussing American rapper Cardi B’s recent performance at a major entertainment event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

In a video that has circulated on social media, the cleric talked about the striking difference in how such performances are received in different countries.

He pointed out that Cardi B, known for her revealing outfits and sexually expressive performances, performed in what he described as a “holy land.”

Nigerian Islamic cleric reacts to Cardi B’s performance in Saudi Arabia. Photos: Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

He stated:

“This is a woman who exposes her body and sings explicit songs, and she performed in Saudi Arabia. If this happened in Nigeria, clerics would not keep quiet"

Cardi B performed at a high-profile concert in Riyadh, part of initiatives like Riyadh Season and MDLBEAST, which aim to position the country as a global entertainment hub.

The event attracted thousands of fans and featured international artists, drawing global attention. Videos from the show captured Cardi B delivering an energetic performance to an excited crowd.

The cleric’s remarks come amid Saudi Arabia’s ongoing efforts to diversify its entertainment offerings, a shift from its historically conservative stance on concerts and public shows.

He stressed that in Nigeria, religious leaders would have strongly opposed organisers of a similar event, highlighting a perceived clash between entertainment trends and local cultural and religious values.

He stated:

“This is about awareness. Nigerians are deeply sensitive when it comes to matters of religion."

Fans react to cleric's video on Cardi B

@sodyfad shared:

"Na Arya Star i won call for our up coming molud nobiyu"

@ultimate stated:

"Abeg wat is the meaning of! Omumuton and furobatun cuz I’m lost"

@Cruisebarberhouse commented:

"why dis alfa con get sense like dis"

@Olatunde Sanusi

"I like your contents but you are wrong this time around. The fact that is done in Saudi does not make it right."

@DANDYTIMMY shared:

"God bless you my brother. It is high time to know that religion can save the world. Only love of God and love for everyone on the earth can lead us to God. God didn't not created religion for the world but peace and love. God wants us to live together in love and peace, not in pieces as a result of religion hatred and war. For our God is love and if you don't have love you can't please God. God will continue to empower you, my brother."

Cardi B was the headliner at Riyadh concert in Saudi Arabia. Photo: Cardi B.

Source: Instagram

Cardi B sets new world record

Legit.ng also reported that Cardi B set a new Guinness World Record for the most drone deliveries in one hour.

Cardi B teamed up with Walmart to drop her highly anticipated second album, Am I The Drama?, straight to fans’ doorsteps.

This phenomenal move showed her zeal and love for both her craft, sparking reactions online.

