A video recorded the moment when Nigerians arrived in Saudi Arabia for their Hajj pilgrimage, receiving a warm welcome that quickly went viral

In the video, the Nigerians arrive and are greeted with gifts, which they select themselves

The Nigerians, who appeared delighted by the gesture, reciprocated warmly, demonstrating their appreciation

Nigerians get gift on arrival. Photo credit: @omaramir0504

Source: TikTok

The Nigerians looked very happy with the kind gesture and showed their appreciation warmly, as shown by @omaramir0504.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Harshake Hardey15 said:

“Praying for my mom next year Inshallah.”

Queen larry wrote:

“Congratulations to everyone i will visit the holy land bijai rosullulah saw.”

Ayinke omoola commented:

“One day inshallah.”

Meelah also commented:

“I will be there one day bidnillah.”

Mariam_yuslaw:

“Medina people..very lovely people.”

Bihizni lah:

“One Day i will visit De Holy Land. Mecca & Medina. As Act of Ibadah.”

Hajj Mabror:

“I pray to Almighty Allah to grant me money I wish to send my mom to Hajj next year insha Allahu.”

Emerald:

I”How I wish am there Islam is so beautiful.”

Ola:

“Congratulations, l pray to be among people going to Hajj next year inshallah, Ameen.”

Taofeegah:

“Barakallahu feeh.”

Nurse Oylnade:

“One day inshaAllah.”

Mhiz Omowumi Adegoke:

“Awww the woman is so happy.Ashepe ise in Shaa Allah.”

