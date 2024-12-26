The images of RCCG general overseer, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, standing in front of Kaabah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia have emerged

The images of Adeboye in Mecca have been circulating on social media, especially on X (formerly known as Twitter)

A fact check has been conducted on the two Adeboye's images to confirm or discredit their authenticity

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

A photo of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, in front of Kaabah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia has been circulating on social media, especially on X (formerly known as Twitter)

The renowned and widely respected man of God was portrayed to have visited the religious place of worship for Muslims.

Adeboye’s social media accounts did not report that he visited Mecca Photo credit: @Sarkideyforyou

Source: Twitter

An X user, @Sarkideyforyou, posted the images with a caption thus:

“Pastor Adebayo may Allah guide you to the right path.”

Findings

According to FactCheckHub, Adeboye’s images in Mecca are very likely generated using Artificial Intelligence (AI).

The fact-checking media platform said the claim that Adeboye visited Mecca in Saudi Arabia is misleading.

This is according to multiple AI detection tools like hive moderation and TrueMedia.org.

Hive moderation revealed that the images are 99.7% and 99% AI-generated content.

TrueMedia.org investigation result shows that Adeboye’s images are digitally manipulated.

The AI advance detention tool showed 99% confidence in the images being generated by AI.

Besides, there was no report of Adeboye visiting Mecca in Saudi Arabia on any of the RCCG pastor’s social media accounts.

The verdict

The claim that RCCG’s Pastor Adeboye visited Kaabah in Mecca, Saudi Arabia is misleading.

According to the findings, the two images showing Pastor Adeboye dressed like an Arab are very likely AI-generated.

RCCG members rejoice as Adeboye announces 100-day fasting

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Adeboye told members of the church to enjoy the yuletide season.

Pastor Adeboye said RCCG members should prepare in advance as they will be fasting for 100 days in the year 2025.

The popular man of God stated this at the ongoing 2024 Holy Ghost Congress at the Redemption Camp.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng