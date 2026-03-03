Qadiriyya followers in Kano observed Salatul Ghaib for late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei after reports of his death in a US–Israeli strike

Sheikh Muazzamu Nasiru Kabara, eldest son of late Qadiriyya leader Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, led the prayer at Darul Qadiriyya

Sheikh Musal Qasiyuni Nasiru Kabara announced the prayer on Facebook as faithful gathered after Asr to seek mercy for the deceased

Dozens of followers of the Qadiriyya Sufi order gathered in Kano on Monday, March 2, to observe Salatul Ghaib, the Islamic funeral prayer in absentia, for Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Khamenei was was reportedly killed in a joint US–Israeli airstrike at the weekend.

Israel Vs Iran: Kano Muslims Take Action As US' Airstrikes Kill Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Source: UGC

The special prayer was conducted at Darul Qadiriyya, situated in the Kabara quarters of Kano.

The residence is historically significant as the home of the late Sheikh Nasiru Kabara, widely recognised as a leading figure of the Qadiriyya movement in Africa until his death in 1993.

The congregation assembled shortly after the Asr prayer, offering supplications for the deceased and asking Allah to grant him eternal mercy and blessings.

Sheikh Muazzamu Kabara leads the rite

The funeral prayer was led by Sheikh Muazzamu Nasiru Kabara, the eldest son of the late spiritual head of the Qadiriyya sect. Several prominent clerics and members of the order were in attendance, including Sheikh Musal Qasiyuni Nasiru Kabara.

Prior to the gathering, Sheikh Musal Qasiyuni Nasiru Kabara had announced plans for the prayer in a video message shared on his verified Facebook page, urging adherents to participate in honour of the late Iranian leader.

What is Salatul Ghaib?

Salatul Ghaib is performed for a deceased Muslim whose body is not present, particularly in circumstances where funeral rites cannot be conducted in the location of death.

The practice dates back to the time of Muhammad, who is recorded to have observed the prayer for Negus, the King of Abyssinia, present-day Ethiopia, Daily Trust reported.

Israel Vs Iran: Kano Muslims Take Action As US' Airstrikes Kill Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei

Source: Twitter

The observance in Kano reflects the spiritual solidarity expressed by sections of the Muslim community in the wake of the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

Saturday’s strike, reportedly carried out by American and Israeli forces, has heightened anxieties across parts of the Muslim world, with religious leaders and followers responding through prayers and calls for calm.

Reason US declared war against Iran

Previously, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump emphasised that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is a central goal of the US operation.

He claimed previous strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Bordeaux were necessary to halt Tehran’s ambitions He also spoke to Iranian civilians, urging them to stay sheltered and seize control of their government.

Trump highlighted that US forces have been reinforced to minimise risk to personnel, describing the mission as “noble” and aimed at protecting future generations.

Source: Legit.ng