President Donald J. Trump said preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons was the main goal of US operations

Trump warned the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Iranian armed forces, and police to surrender or face certain death

Trump stated US forces were reinforced and urged Iranians to stay sheltered and take control of their government

President Donald Trump emphasised that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is a central goal of the US operation.

He claimed previous strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities in Natanz, Isfahan, and Bordeaux were necessary to halt Tehran’s ambitions.

Actual Reason US Declared War Against Iran Emerges as Trump Vows 'Certain Death'

Source: Getty Images

“They can never have a nuclear weapon.rTrump said, warning that Iran’s development of long-range missiles could endanger American forces abroad and allies in Europe.

Trump issues direct warning to Iranian forces

Addressing members of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian armed forces, and police, Trump delivered a stark ultimatum:

“You must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative, face certain death. So lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.”

He also spoke to Iranian civilians, urging them to stay sheltered and seize control of their government:

“Finally, to the great, proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand. Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere. When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.”

US military readiness and divine protection

Trump highlighted that US forces have been reinforced to minimise risk to personnel, describing the mission as “noble” and aimed at protecting future generations.

“We pray for every service member as they selflessly risk their lives to ensure that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran. May God bless the brave men and women of America’s Armed Forces. May God bless the United States of America.”

Trump frames conflict as a decisive moment

The US president framed the military operations as a turning point for Iranians to reclaim their nation from decades of oppression:

“Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let's see how you respond. America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach. This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.”

US, Israel launch airstrikes against Iran

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Israel has reportedly resumed the bombing of Iran as explosions were heard in downtown Tehran, and smoke was seen rising.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz, in a statement on Saturday, February 28, disclosed that Israel has launched a “pre-emptive attack” against Iran.

He further added that Israel has announced a "special and permanent state of emergency" across Israel.

Source: Legit.ng