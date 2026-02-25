MURIC condemned the continued detention of former Kaduna governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, and demanded his release or arraignment

El-Rufai reported to the EFCC on 16 February 2026 but was taken into ICPC custody despite being granted bail

Professor Ishaq Akintola of MURIC criticised the detention and stressed the 48-hour legal limit for arraignment

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has condemned the continued detention of former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, calling for his immediate release or arraignment in a court of competent jurisdiction.

El-Rufai voluntarily reported to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on 16 February 2026, but has remained in custody despite being granted bail by the anti-graft agency last week.

MURIC criticises the continued detention of former Kaduna governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Photo credit: @timmosion/@elrufai

Source: Twitter

He was immediately taken into custody by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

Media aide raises welfare concerns

Two days ago, Muyiwa Adekeye, El-Rufai’s media aide, accused the ICPC of denying the former governor bail and restricting his access to family. According to Adekeye, El-Rufai suffered nosebleeding while in detention and was not allowed direct contact with his wife, who had brought him food.

Meanwhile, the Department of State Services (DSS), which filed criminal charges against El-Rufai over allegations of tapping the National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu, failed to arraign him in court on Wednesday, February 25.

The DSS cited ongoing ICPC investigations as the reason for adjournment to 23 April 2026.

MURIC demands immediate release or arraignment

At a briefing, Professor Ishaq Akintola, Founder and Executive Director of MURIC, criticised the handling of the case, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“Mallam Nasir El-Rufai has been in detention since his voluntary report at the office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abuja on Monday, 16th February, 2026. Although EFCC released him on Wednesday, 18th February, he was picked up by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) the same day.”

Professor Akintola added:

“Reports indicate that his absence in court today, Wednesday, 25th February, 2026, is cited as the reason for the inability to arraign him. There appears to be a deliberate attempt to keep El-Rufai in detention ad infinitum. A man who is in detention cannot be blamed for ‘absence in court’ because he does not control his movement.”

He emphasised that the law prescribes a maximum of 48 hours for an accused person to be produced in court, stressing:

MURIC speaks out against the continued detention of former Kaduna state governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Photo credit: @elrufai

Source: Twitter

“Global best practices attest to the fact that a man is believed to be innocent until otherwise proven guilty. Interestingly, the law does not arrogate the power to declare citizens guilty to the security agencies. That power belongs incontestibly to the law courts. We therefore call for the release of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai or his arraignment in court.”

Professor Akintola also called on the federal government to respect democratic norms, including the right to freedom of movement and free speech as enshrined in Sections 41 and 39 of the Nigerian Constitution, Daily Trust reported.

“Nigeria cannot afford to put unpleasant political optics on the ground at a time when the world is focusing on it. Former Sokoto governor, Waziri Tambuwal, former Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN and now El-Rufai, all members of the opposition. We hope we are communicating. It is time to arraign El-Rufai or set him free.”

ICPC denies El-Rufai bail move

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Kaduna state Governor Nasir El-Rufai has reportedly been denied a bail application by the ICPC, as a media aide gave an updated development on the matter. The legal team of the former governor was said to have applied for bail for the former governor, but the anti-graft agency reportedly did not respond to the letter.

The continued detainment of El-Rufai has continued to raise concerns among the legal team and the family of the former governor.

Source: Legit.ng