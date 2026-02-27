Ahmed Audi, the Commandant-General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has bowed out of service after reaching the mandatory retirement age and the completion of his tenure on Friday, February 27.

Recall that the NSCDC boss resumed office on March 1, 2021, after he was appointed by the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ahmed Audi bows out of the NSCDC Photo Credit: @official_NSCDC

