Oro Ago, Kwara state - A disturbing allegation of sexual assault has emerged from the General Hospital, Oro, after a 400-level student identified as Ifeoluwa accused a hospital staff member, Oyeniyi Kayode Olayinka, of forcefully injecting and allegedly ràpìng her while she was unconscious.

The case was made public on the popular Yoruba investigative programme Kokoro Alate, aired on Agidigbo FM and monitored by Legit.ng.

According to the programme, Olayinka had long paraded himself as a medical doctor within the hospital, while further checks revealed that he only possessed a public health certificate.

'I lost consciousness' - Victim recounts ordeal

Narrating her ordeal, Ifeoluwa, a final-year Education student, said she visited the hospital due to illness and was receiving a drip when the incident occurred.

She said:

“He always called himself a doctor, and everyone believed him. But after the incident, when I went back to the hospital to submit a letter, the CMD told me he was not a doctor.”

Describing how she was allegedly drugged, she said:

“I was sick and taking a drip when he (Olayinka) came and said he wanted to give me a strong injection to help me feel better. I told him to wait for my friends, but before I finished talking, he had already injected me. I immediately lost consciousness.”

She said she regained partial consciousness minutes later and began feeling sharp pains in her private part.

“I tasted something strange in my mouth and kept my saliva because it tasted unusual. I hid it so I could show my friend. When she arrived, she found me and Olayinka inside the hospital toilet. He told her he only helped me because I said I wanted to use the toilet.”

Her friend later examined her and discovered “traces of spérm and blood”, confirming that something had gone wrong.

How hospital worker was confronted - Victim

Ifeoluwa said she was advised to get him to speak further about the incident.

“The next day, he told me he would advise my parents to seek spiritual help because when he was ‘inside me’, he felt something strange. When I challenged him on what he meant by being inside me, he said it was a slip of the tongue.”

She secretly recorded their conversations.

“He didn’t want to confess at first, but I pretended to be okay with everything. That was when he confessed.”

Olayinka speaks on 'settling the matter'

During the broadcast, Olayinka defended himself but unknowingly revealed more. He claimed:

“I have known her for over a year; she is my friend and always came to my side. I explained the injection I wanted to give her before administering it.”

He denied ràpìng her, saying:

“She left the hospital and came back to say someone had sexual ìntèrcòùrsè with her. I told her maybe she was joking. I told her not to put words in my mouth.”

Olayinka, however, admitted paying her money:

“She said she had spent N250,000 on herself. I told her I didn’t have that amount, but to avoid problems, because I know how serious the allegations are, I agreed to pay. I gave her N100,000 immediately and told her I would pay the remaining N150,000 later.”

He also said community groups intervened:

“Police and OPC got involved. At some point, she said her father didn’t want to continue with the case.”

Despite his denial, more audio evidence, where he allegedly confessed, was later submitted live on air. He was subsequently handed over to the police for further investigation.

Kwara govt addresses allegation

When contacted, the Kwara state Hospitals Management Board (KWHMB) confirmed the incident and said the accused staff had been suspended.

In a statement made available to Legit.ng, the Board said:

“The Kwara state Hospitals Management Board (KWHMB) has an ongoing formal investigation into allegations that a patient was sexually assaulted at the General Hospital, Oro.”

It added:

“In line with our zero-tolerance policy for unethical behaviour, the staff implicated in the allegation has been placed on suspension pending the outcome of a thorough and transparent investigation.”

The Board further assured residents of accountability, saying:

“We are determined to uncover the facts and ensure that appropriate steps are taken in accordance with the law and the Public Service Rule. The safety and dignity of all patients remain our highest priority.”

They further promised to strengthen security across hospitals.

“Further updates will be communicated to the public soon,” the board added.

Source: Legit.ng